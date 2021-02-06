British Medical Journal Editor-in-Chief: Prison leaders who misstated Covid

U.S. President Donald Trump and NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci listen during a press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, the United States, March 29, 2020. (Al Drago / Reuters)



The “expert” class wants to be obeyed – that is, to establish a technocracy – and use the COVID disaster to promote the idea that they should be in charge.

To this end, an article written by Kamran Abbasi, editor of theBritish Medical Journal, maintains that government leaders – by whom he clearly means Donald Trump – be tried by the International Criminal Court on “social murder” charges for all COVID deaths over the past year. From, “Covid-19: Social assassination, they wroteChosen, irresponsible and unrepentant“:

When politicians and pundits say they are ready to allow tens of thousands of premature deaths in the name of public immunity or in the hope of supporting the economy, isn’t that premeditated indifference and reckless to human life? If policy failures lead to recurring, ill-timed lockdowns, who is responsible for the resulting additional non-covid deaths? When politicians willfully neglect scientific advice, international and historical experience, and their own alarming statistics and models because acting against their political strategy or ideology, is it legal? Is it inaction, action? How big is an omission that does not act immediately after the World Health Organization declared a public health emergency of international concern on January 30, 2020? At the very least, covid-19 could be classified as social murder.

How would these reprobates be held to account?

A pandemic has implications both for residents of a country and for the international community, so arguably sovereign governments should be held accountable to the international community for their actions and omissions on covid-19. Crimes against humanity, as judged by the International Criminal Court, do not include public health, but David Scheffer, former United States Ambassador for War Crimes, suggests we could expand enforcement. health care to take into account the administration of public health during pandemics.

The article identifies the bad guys:

From the United States to India, from the United Kingdom to Brazil, people feel vulnerable and betrayed by the failure of their leaders. The more than 400,000 deaths from covid-19 in the United States, 250,000 in Brazil, 150,000 each in India and Mexico and 100,000 in the United Kingdom represent half of the global death toll from covid-19 at the hands of just five countries.

Guess which country rates a lousy sentence? China, without appeal from Xi Jinping:

The prospect of accountability in autocracies like China and Russia is even more distant and rests on strong international institutions and the courage of citizens.

But China is the A country responsible for spreading this scourge on the world – not Trump, not Johnson, not the leaders of India and Brazil. China did not let international public health experts enter the country from the start, imprisoned whistleblower doctors who tried to warn the world, and only now – a year later – have finally allowed his Wuhan lab to be inspected. Indeed, if it turns out that the virus escaped from a laboratory as some suspect, China will win historic infamy.

Here is the real point of the article:

More than a few countries have failed in their response to the virus; global missteps are numerous and well documented by the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response. Its report calls for the holistic use of non-pharmaceutical interventions.The means, they say, by which such interventions reduce a pandemic are well known and for governments to support fairness, reinvent and modernize the global pandemic alert system. , take pandemic threats seriously and cooperate better with other countries and WHO. Urgent and collaborative action in these areas will allow the world to be better prepared for any future pandemic.

Make no mistake: “The experts” intend to use fear of future pandemics as an excuse to increase their own naked power, under the aegis of global governance stripped of democratic influence.

Lest you doubt me, none other than Anthony Fauci wrote that the UN and WHO should be strengthened towards the end of rebuilding the infrastructure of human existence. This gargantuan task will require “reducing overcrowding in the home, work and public places, as well as minimizing environmental disruptions such as deforestation, intense urbanization and intensive animal husbandry.”

What Fauci and his co-author quickly add: It’s equally important to end global poverty, improve sanitation and hygiene, and reduce hazardous animal exposure, so that humans and potential human pathogens have limited contact possibilities.

Oh, is that all? Imagine the extent of international control and intrusive bureaucracy that such a project would require.

Have the leaders failed in this crisis? Yes, some more than others. But turning criminals into public servants who are accused in 20-20 hindsight of not following (good) scientists is just a roundabout way of advocating that we cede ultimate control of society to the “experts”.