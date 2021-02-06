Politics
Boris Johnson under pressure after eighteen Tory MPs recalled to open schools in England by February 22
Boris Johnson is under pressure this weekend to open schools in England earlier than expected after 18 Tory MPs backed a call for children to return to the classroom just after next week’s midterm break .
The Prime Minister insists that schools cannot open until March 8, despite evidence that the rate of the ‘R’ coronavirus, which determines the rate of its spread, is declining.
However, Tory MPs have thrown their weight behind UsforThem – a campaign representing tens of thousands of parents across the UK – which wants them to open on February 22.
Mr Johnson said opening schools in England was a “national priority”, but Scotland and Wales said last week they would try to reopen on February 22.
Among the 18 Tories who signed the pledge that “all schools should open full time to all students from February 22 to March 8 are former Cabinet Minister Esther McVey, former Ministers Steve Baker, Tim Loughton and Harriet Baldwin, and Chairman of the 1922. Conservative MPs committee backbench Sir Graham Brady.
Most public schools in England are on hiatus next week for a semester within the week starting Monday February 15, which would mean students would return to classrooms right after the break.
On Saturday evening, Ms Mcvey said: “With the roll-out of immunization going so well on the one hand and the enormous harm done to children by not giving them education on the other hand, I really hope that we will be able to open the doors to schools, classrooms and playgrounds on February 22.
“It’s just not fair to keep kids locked up like that, especially once we’ve immunized the four main risk groups.
Another signatory, Pauline Latham, added: “We need a roadmap outside of school closures from February 22. My grandchildren are missing their classes, seeing their friends, growing socially and participating to extracurricular activities that were so important in all of our development.
“With the vaccination roll-out going so well and the opening of schools in Scotland and Wales on the 22nd, we must do everything we can to open English schools as well.
Tory MP Sir Robert Syms, who also signed the pledge, added: “All schools must open after mid-term and elementary schools at least. We are causing serious harm to young people and distance learning does not replace face-to-face teaching, even if face-to-face socially distanced. “
Conservative MP Karl McCartney – another signatory – said: “Our government’s immunization rollout is among the best in the world.
“Given the tremendous harm as a nation that we are causing children with the closure of the school, I really hope, along with many of my colleagues, that we can allow the students to return on or before February 22. .
Conservative MP Philip Davies said, “The damage to student education, social development and mental health is immense, and we cannot allow children to be the forgotten victims.
“They are not victims of Covid, they are victims of lockdown, and for them the cure is enormously more damaging than the virus itself, and we cannot allow this to continue in March.”
A high-level government source said: We will proceed with caution and prudence to open up on the basis of the best available scientific evidence and data and to prevent a resurgence of the virus.
“The Prime Minister has made it clear that our first step must be to reopen the schools.”
Sources from Whitehall have pointed out that Covid rates in Scotland are half of those in England, while March 8 is three weeks after we expected to have vaccinated the most vulnerable when they have built up protection.
