Trumps DC Hotel Increases Rates for QAnons Next Special Date





The Trump International Hotel in Washington DC has increased its rates for a special QAnon date. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski / Getty Images)

Getty Images

For some QAnon conspiracy theorists, March 4, 2021 is a date circled in Sharpie red on the calendar. The most loyal believe that on this special date, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 19th President of the United States.

The theory borrows from the Sovereign Citizens movement, which argues that a law enacted in 1871 secretly transformed the United States into a society and ended the American government put in place by the Founding Fathers. As a result, the actual inauguration date was not January 20, as the rest of the world believes. Conspiracy theorists argue that the real inauguration will take place on March 4, when Presidents were sworn in before the 20th Amendment was passed in 1933. Are you still following? QAnon supporters believe Trump will return to power on March 4 as the 19th President of the United States. The last real president, according to theory, was Ulysses S. Grant, the 18th president, who was in office in 1871 when the United States became a corporation. I got it?

Some QAnon followers are borrowing discredited arguments from sovereign citizens in order to move targets again, Travis Week, co-host of the QAnon Anonymous conspiracy debunking podcast, explained via tweet, They absurdly claim Trump will be inaugurated on March 4 , because the United States was incorporated in 1871 and all subsequent amendments are invalid.

At the Trump International Hotel in Washington DC, the cheapest room option is the Deluxe King Bed, ranging in size from 350 to 475 square feet. At this time of year, it normally ranges from $ 476 to $ 596 per night.

Interestingly, on March 3 and 4, the same room is selling for $ 1,331 per night. That’s 180% above the base rate and more than double what you would pay any other night in February or March, according to the hotel’s website.

The March 4 rate hike appears to be exclusive to Trump International, Zach Everson notes in his 1100 Pennsylvania newsletter, which has diligently followed the whereabouts of Trump International since the early days of Trump’s presidency. When Everson surveyed other luxury hotels in DC, Four Seasons, Hay Adams and St. Regis, he found that the rates at these hotels remained close to the norm on March 3-4.

Without the insight of the secret and private Trump organization, it is impossible to definitively attribute a price change, Everson wrote.

Whether you call it price assessment or just opportunistic marketing, big rate hikes make sense on many levels. For starters, the hotel can leverage its appeal with QAnon followers to make more money in these difficult pandemic times. After all, last year’s revenue was down 62% at Trump International, according to Donald Trumps’ final financial disclosure report, which lists hotel-related revenue of $ 15.1 million, significantly less than $ 40.5 million reported the previous year.

Trump has often been accused of exercising political power for the sake of self-harm. His DC hotel, a few blocks from the White House, has been a hotspot for Republican events, raising $ 3.2 million from political groups since Trump announced his presidential campaign in 2015. And when you add Mar-a-Lago, Trump Doral and other Trump properties, that figure climbs to $ 23 million from political events since 2015.

Trump International has a history of rising prices around important dates for supporters of the former president. Consider that last month, January 5 and 6, the lowest room rates available at Trump International topped $ 7,500 and $ 8,000 per night, respectively. This is more than triple the rate of $ 2,200 per night that the hotel was charging during the inauguration period a few weeks later.

Aside from the revenue gains from premium rates, these special dates can do wonders for hotel incidental revenue streams. Good to know: The day after the pro-Trump mob riots on the U.S. Capitol, the CEO of Trump International Hotel tweeted, so proud of our @TrumpDC In Room Dining Team for record numbers this week.

A spokesperson for Trump International Hotel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

