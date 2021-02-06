Joe Biden says Donald Trump will not have former President’s customary privilege of having access to intelligence briefings





P

Joe Biden, a resident, said his predecessor Donald Trump would not receive intelligence briefings due to his erratic behavior.

Mr Biden made the revelation in his first network interview as president on CBS, saying there was no need for Mr Trump to be briefed on the country’s security concerns.

Although he declined to comment on his worst fears whether Mr. Trump was allowed to see classified reports, he suggested the former president could not be trusted to keep information confidential to himself.

What’s the value of giving him an intelligence briefing? What’s the value at all, other than the fact that he might slip up and say something? “Mr. Biden said.

The United States has traditionally allowed former presidents to receive intelligence briefings and this is the first time that a former president has been excluded from the tradition of being granted continued access to briefings, according to the New York Times.

Presidency Donald Trump – In pictures

President Donald Trump is sworn in as his wife Melania Trump holds the Bible and his son Barron Trump watches, on the Western Front of the United States Capitol January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC

Getty Images

Republican President-elect Donald Trump gives the crowd a boost during his acceptance speech on election night at the New York Hilton Midtown in the wee hours of November 9, 2016 in New York City

Getty Images

Republican presidential candidate, real estate mogul and television personality Donald Trump poses with his family after officially announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination at an event at Trump Tower in New York on June 16, 2015

Reuters

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds babies at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado on July 29, 2016

Reuters

Donald Trump eats KFC on his private jet in August 2016

Donald trump

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump kisses a “Women for Trump” sign during a rally at the Lakeland Linder Regional Airport in Lakeland, Florida on October 12, 2016

AFP / Getty Images

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton speak during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, the United States on October 09, 2016

AP

The future is orange: Republican candidate Donald Trump kisses an American flag

Reuters

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks during his nighttime rally in Manhattan, New York, United States on November 09, 2016

Reuters

Donald Trump and his wife Melania interviewed on November 13, 2016 by Lesley Stahl on 60 minutes

60 minutes / CBS

US President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump meet in the Oval Office of the White House on November 10, 2016

EPA

Republican President-elect Donald Trump kisses his wife Melania Trump during his election night at the New York Hilton Midtown in the early morning hours of November 09, 2016 in New York City

Getty Images

Donald Trump poses on the cover of Time Magazine after being named his Person of the Year, in a photo provided by the publication in New York City on December 7, 2016

Time magazine

Donald Trump and musician Kanye West pose for the media at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York on December 13, 2016

Reuters

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for a VIP reception and dinner with donors in Washington on January 19, 2017

AP

Theresa May and US President Donald Trump walk along the West Wing Colonnade of the White House January 27, 2017 in Washington, DC

Getty Images

Pope Francis accompanies US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump to a private audience at the Vatican in May 2017

AFP / Getty Images

President Donald Trump examines a fire truck from the Wisconsin-based manufacturer Pierce on the South Lawn during a “Made in America” ​​product showcase event at the White House in Washington, DC on July 17, 2017

AFP / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump greets 11-year-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the rose garden at the White House in Washington, the United States, September 15, 2017

Reuters

US President Donald Trump inspects prototypes of border walls in March 2018

AFP / Getty Images

Activists inflate a giant balloon depicting US President Donald Trump as an orange baby during a protest against Trump’s visit to the UK in Parliament Square, London, July 2018

AFP / Getty Images

Donald Trump with the Queen in July 2018

AP

German Chancellor Angela Merkel deliberates with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the official agenda for the second day of the G7 summit on June 9, 2018 in Charlevoix, Canada

Getty Images

President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island in Singapore on June 12, 2018

AP

US President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland in July 2018

Reuters

Donald Trump and Kim Kardashian posed for a photo together at the White House meeting

Donald trump

United States First Lady Melania Trump climbs into her motorcade vehicle wearing a Zara designer jacket with the phrase “I really don’t care. Do U?” on her back as she returns to Washington after a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border area in Texas, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, United States, June 21, 2018

Reuters

A White House staff member grabs the microphone held by CNN’s Jim Acosta as he questions US President Donald Trump at a press conference in November 2018

Reuters

President Donald Trump looks at fast food tables for college football playoff champion Clemson Tigers in the White House State Dining Room in January 2019

Reuters

Donald Trump with Nigel Farage during their face to face meeting on March 2, 2019

The White House / PA

US President Donald Trump with First Lady Melania Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ‘Akie Abe (right) attend a sumo battle during the Summer Grand Sumo tournament in Tokyo on May 26, 2019

AFP / Getty Images

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, Swedish environmental activist, watches Donald Trump enter the United Nations to speak with reporters on September 23, 2019 Beta Thunberg watches Donald Trump enter the United Nations to speak to reporters

Reuters

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall meet with US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania at Clarence House in central London as NATO leaders meet to mark 70 years of the alliance on December 3 2019

Pennsylvania

Prime Minister Boris Johnson shakes hands with US President Donald Trump during a welcoming ceremony to the NATO Leaders Summit in Watford on December 4, 2019

Reuters

Donald Trump in an online address on January 13, 2020

The White House

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) tears up U.S. President Donald Trump’s speech after his State of the Union address at a joint session of the United States Congress in the US Capitol Chamber in Washington on the 4th February

Reuters

US President Donald Trump holds up a newspaper that displays an “Acquitted” headline as he arrives to speak at the 68th Annual National Prayer Breakfast February 6, 2020 in Washington, DC

AFP via Getty Images

imagesoftheyeargeorgefloydv1.jpg

A protester carries the American flag upside down, a sign of distress, next to a burning building on May 28 in Minneapolis during the George Floyd protests

AP

President Donald Trump holds a Bible during his visits outside St. John’s Church across Lafayette Park from the White House on June 1 in Washington

AP

US President Donald Trump arrives for Independence Day events at the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in Keystone, South Dakota on July 3, 2020

AFP via Getty Images

US President Donald Trump holds a baseball bat while viewing exhibits at a Spirit of America display in the lobby of the White House July 02, 2020 in Washington, DC

Getty Images

Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor to the US President, presents US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump ahead of her speech accepting the Republican Party nomination for re-election on the final day of the Republican National Convention on the Lawn South of White House in Washington, DC on August 27, 2020.

AFP via Getty Images

A car with US President Trump drives past supporters in a motorcade past Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland

AFP via Getty Images

US President Donald Trump works in the Presidential Suite while receiving treatment after testing positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland

via Reuters

US President Donald Trump takes off his mask upon his return to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center October 05, 2020 in Washington

Getty Images

Police ammunition explosion seen as supporters of US President Donald Trump gather outside the US Capitol in Washington

Reuters

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) displays an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the United States Capitol on January 13, 2021 in Washington, DC

Getty Images

Mr. Trump had a strained relationship with the intelligence community during his presidency and went through six national intelligence directors.

He questioned reports from US agencies that Russia intervened in the 2016 election and disclosed highly confidential information to the Russian Foreign Minister about an Islamic State operation in 2017.

During the interview, Biden was also asked about Mr. Trump’s impeachment trial and whether he would vote to convict him if he was still a senator.

Mr Biden said he “ran away to defeat ‘Mr Trump in the election’ because I thought he was unfit to be president,” citing the U.S. Capitol riots that took place last month.

I watched what everyone watched – what happened when this crew invaded Congress from the United States, he said. But I am not in the Senate now, I will let the Senate make that decision.

Mr. Biden’s full interview will air on CBS on Sunday, February 7. This precedes Mr. Trump’s impeachment trial which is due to begin next week.

