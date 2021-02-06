US must focus on three lingering issues in relations with China

The fierce global debate sparked this week by a thought-provoking article “The Longer Telegram: Towards a New US Strategy for China“underscored the urgency and difficulty of defining a sustainable and achievable US approach to China as the country becomes more authoritarian, more self-confident and more confident globally.

The 26,000-word article, published simultaneously by the Atlantic Council and in abridged form by Politico Magazine, served as a kind of Rorschach test for the community of experts on China. Reactions varied between critics, who found the newspaper’s prescriptions too provocative, and supporters, who praised its revolutionary contributions.

Beijing has taken note, not least because of the author’s apparent familiarity with Communist Party policies and his focus on President Xi Jinping. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman accused the anonymous author of “dark motives and cowardice” to incite “a new cold war”.

Writing in the realistic and conservative national interest, former Chinese CIA analyst Paul Heer seemed to agree, debunking Xi’s singular emphasis “a deeply flawed if not dangerous approach.”

Financial Times columnist Martin Wolf Okay with Anonymous that China “is behaving more and more like a great rising power led by a ruthless and efficient despot”, but his criticism was that the author’s myriad of goals are not achievable due to economic performance of China and untapped potential.

Having digested the most heated debate evoked by one of the strategic documents of the growing Chinese industry, I join with Senator Dan Sullivan, Republican of Alaska, who rented the paper during an extraordinary speech in the Senate.

Sullivan’s credibility stems from his history as a veteran of the Navy, former Attorney General of Alaska, and former member of the National Security Council and senior State Department official responsible for business and economics.

“‘The Longer Telegram’, while not perfect,” he argued, standing next to an explosive reproduction of the paper cover balanced on an easel, “lays out what I believe to be certainly one of the best strategies I have read to date on how the United States should address this major challenge that we will face for decades. “

“I hope my Democratic and Republican colleagues will all have a chance to read this, to analyze it. Because, like Kennan’s containment strategy, our Chinese policy, to be successful, must also be very bipartisan and ready to be operationalized for decades. “

The three elements of The Longer Telegram’s approach that should stand the test of time are:

The urgent need to better understand China’s domestic politics and political dynamics in order to be successful. The reality that the declining US will not be able to handle a rising China no matter what strategy it takes. The emphasis on invigorating and reinventing alliances, not out of nostalgia, but because no policy will succeed that does not galvanize partners creatively.

Let’s take each of these priorities in turn.

First, the most innovative and controversial idea brought by The Longer Telegram is the focus on the Chinese leader and his behavior.

“US strategy must remain focused on Xi, his inner circle and the Chinese political context in which they rule,” the newspaper argued. “Changing their decision-making will require understanding, functioning within, and a shift in their political and strategic paradigm.”

The newspaper’s harshest critics echoed Xi’s focus. Some argued that the author overestimated Xi’s role, and others criticized the idea that China would become a more cooperative partner under more moderate leadership if Xi was replaced over time.

Others have warned that China will view any Xi-focused U.S. policy as a dangerously escalating regime change effort.

Yet these points miss the author’s most significant and compelling point: No US strategy toward Beijing can succeed without a better understanding of how China’s decision-making unfolds.

“The fundamental wisdom of Kennan’s analysis in 1946 was his appreciation of how the Soviet Union worked internally and the insight into developing an American strategy that worked in the direction of this complex political reality,” writes Anonymous. “The same must be done for China.”

The author’s enlightened view is that Xi’s concentration of power, his campaign to eliminate political opponents, and his new cult of personality “aroused resentment among large sections of the Chinese Communist Party’s elite. “.

Whether or not you agree with the author’s opinion that China has under-recognized political cracks and weaknesses, the point is that the United States needs to invest more in understanding these dynamics. One of Beijing’s competitive advantages is its understanding of America’s painfully transparent political divisions and vulnerabilities.

On the second point, President Biden’s first foreign policy speech emphasized its alignment with the author’s second key point. “US strategy must begin by addressing national economic and institutional weaknesses,” writes the author.

“We will compete from a position of strength by building back better at home,” President Biden said.

Nothing will be more important.

Finally, and this was at the heart of Biden’s speech, the author argues that the United States must galvanize its allies behind a more cohesive and cohesive approach. This will be difficult to achieve, as a large number of American partners now have China as their main trading partner.

Forging a common cause among traditional American partners and allies will require an unprecedented level of global engagement and give-and-take, and an acceptance of the reality of China’s economic influence.

Critics singled out other elements of the article. For example, some have called the author’s appeal “red lines” in the relationship, on issues ranging from Taiwan to the South China Sea, as particularly perilous.

Others saw the author’s call for increased efforts to detach Russia from its deepening ties with China as folly.

Yet the two would only be a return to Henry Kissinger’s sound strategic practice. Private sharing of red lines can prevent miscalculations. Their application can be measured and proportionate.

Nor is it necessary to love Vladimir Putin to recognize that Russia’s increasingly tight strategic alignment, military cooperation, and intelligence-sharing with Beijing has been a profound failure of US foreign policy.

We published the Longer Telegram at the Atlantic Council, where I’m President and CEO, and I admit to some bias regarding the value of the newspaper. I’m glad it sparked a global discussion, with criticism and positive suggestions.

How we approach China is a challenge as complex as it is critical. There would be no better time for this debate.

Frederick Kempe is a bestselling author, award-winning journalist and CEO of the Atlantic Council, one of the United States' most influential think tanks on world affairs.

