Libyan new interim unity government met with cautious optimism





The Libyan administration in Tobruk welcomed Friday’s announcement of a new interim government to unite the country, but added that it would only hand over power if the east-based parliament approves. Libya has been divided between East and West since 2014, with the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli and a rival administration in Benghazi, backed by the Libyan National Army (LNA) of Khalifa Haftar based to the East. Saturday’s qualified statement of support, leaving room to oppose that move later, illustrates the challenges that may be faced by UN-led efforts to find a political solution to a decade of chaos, division and disruption. violence. On Friday, participants in the UN talks in Switzerland voted on a new presidential council and a new head of government to oversee preparations for the national legislative and presidential elections scheduled for December. The losing candidates in the vote, including east-based parliament leader Aguila Saleh and west-based interior minister Fathi Bashagha and defense minister Saleh Namroush, have made public statements in support of the new government. Under rules agreed upon by the Libyan talks chosen by the United Nations to represent the country’s rival political currents, the new prime minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, has three weeks to form a government and present it to parliament. Originally from the city of Misrata, Dbeibah had headed the Libyan Investment and Development Company under dictator Muammar Gaddafi, who was overthrown and killed in a 2011 revolution. Libya: Dbeibah’s surprise choice as new interim prime minister Read more UN interim envoy Stephanie Williams, who facilitated the week-long talks in Switzerland, called it a “historic moment”. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said: “I think this is a breakthrough”. Parliament split in 2019 due to a breakup of a group of lawmakers, making it difficult to agree with a full quorum. If he does not ratify the new government, however, participants in the UN negotiations have agreed that they have the power to do so on their own. The parliament had opposed the formation of the GNA, appointing its own parallel administration based in the east under Abdullah Thinni. He said on Saturday his administration would not step down until a full parliamentary assembly approved the new government. Haftar, who was named army chief by the eastern-based parliament, did not issue an immediate statement. However, his general command headquarters said he welcomed the deal and called on everyone to help reach the December elections. The United Arab Emirates and Egypt, which both backed Haftar during the war, have publicly expressed their support. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who supports the GNA, spoke by phone with Dbeibeh and the new head of the presidential council, Mohammad Younes Menfi, to congratulate them, his office said on Saturday. Erdogan told them that Turkey, whose forces helped repel an attack on Tripoli by Haftar last year, “would continue to contribute to the peace, security and well-being” of Libyans, he said. he adds. The United Nations has previously said the UAE, Egypt, Turkey and Russia have broken an arms embargo against Libya that they have publicly approved.

