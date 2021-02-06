PM Modi did not rest until a solution was found: the president of Vedanta Resources





PM Modi spent sleepless nights when India witnessed locust attacks in 2020, Anil Agarwal tweeted.

Amid the ongoing farmers’ protest, Vedanta President Anil Agarwal said on Saturday that farmers were Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s top priority. Sharing an interesting anecdote, Agarwal said during last year’s locust attack, PM Modi called around the world for a solution. He had insisted on airlift from the UK so that deliveries could be made first, Agarwal said. He had sleepless nights and called all over the world for a solution. He insisted on air transport of the machines so that deliveries of the machines from the UK could be expedited. He did not rest until a solution was found. – Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) February 6, 2021 “Our PM Shri @narendramodi has the highest priority for farmers and is always thinking about how he can help them. I remember an incident during the locust attack last year,” wrote the president from Vedanta on Twitter. “He had sleepless nights and called all over the world for a solution. He insisted on airlifting the machines so that deliveries of the machines from the UK could be expedited. He did not rest until ‘that a solution is found, “he added. . The northern and northwestern states of India witnessed a massive locust attack in March 2020. The Ministry of Agriculture signed a contract with Britain’s Micron to modify two Mi-17 helicopters for spraying atomized pesticides that can stop locusts from reproducing. But the firm said it would only be able to supply from September 2020 thanks to Covid-19. Later, the Indian Air Force took on the task of locally designing and developing an airborne locust control system for Mi-17 helicopters. close







