Politics
Myanmars army has built a new capital as a haven of power. Other countries have tried this as well.
The list of capitals by design dot the globe: from Canberra in Australia to Brazils Braslia. Even Washington was designed for government work. Yet other countries, including Egypt, Kazakhstan, Indonesia and Equatorial Guinea, have joined Myanmar in building new capitals in part to protect their leadership.
Myanmar
Naypyidaw is infamous for its eerily empty 20-lane freeways and upscale hotels, golf courses, and spas in a city roughly six times the size of New York City in one of the poorest countries in South East Asia, according to the Guardian. The British newspaper summed it up as a monument to the hierarchy.
Naypyidaw is the brainchild of former Myanmars military leader Than Shwe, who rescinded power in 2011 when the country began a transition to democracy. Shwe was never publicly challenged when he said Myanmar needed a new capital due to heavy traffic in Yangons and the density of the population. But analysts have described the decision motivated by the desire to secure the seat of military power against any threat of protests or invasions.
For his part, Naypyidaw is still not really settled. Officials were ordered to move there, but many are said to have kept their families in Yangon. Foreign diplomats and aid workers also preferred to travel to Naypyidaw for meetings rather than creating a base. The city has its attractions, such as fast internet and widespread WiFi, although the government shut down the internet across much of Myanmar on Saturday. The development of the city also came at a high cost, both billions that would have been spent on construction and communities that would have been moved from their homes so that the military could build theirs.
Egypt
Ten years ago, massive street protests in Egypt led to the ousting of longtime leader Hosni Mubarak. During 18 days of unrest, protesters took control of bridges and squares around the capital, Cairo. Most important of all was Tahrir Square, which became the beating heart of the revolution. When a year later, the military formally overturned power after a presidential election, Tahrir continued to be an axis of protest and politics.
Not anymore. In 2013, the military regained power in a coup. Under President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, a former general, Egypt is now more repressive than it was under Mubarak, according to human rights groups. Tahrir is highly secure, its revolutionary past whitewashed: in place of the protest camps, there is a new parking lot and a monument to 2011 installed by the military.
Cairo is plagued by congestion, poverty and pollution. Informal settlements, known as ashwaiyaat, make up most of the city. But instead of channeling efforts towards maintaining and modernizing the existing capital, Sisi plans to move government political and administrative buildings to an entirely new city about 50 km from Cairo, with the help of loans from investors. such as the United Arab Emirates and China.
This accelerates an already underway trend of separating the urban poor and their grievances from the Egyptian political and economic elite: Upscale communities now occupy the suburbs of Cairos, including Media Production City, where the media are incited. to be based.
Indonesia
Jakarta, the current capital of Indonesia, sinks under the cumulative pressures. The city of more than 10 million inhabitants is plagued by pollution, chronic traffic jams and exponential population growth. It has become a massive strain on the water resources of the areas and, along with other impacts of climate change, has driven the lands below to literally sink.
In 2019, President Joko Widodo announced a chosen successor: a city yet to be built in Kalimantan, on the island of Borneo, more than 10 km away. According to his plan, Jakarta would remain the financial and commercial center of Indonesia.
Construction on the $ 33 billion project was due to start in 2021, but in August the government suspended work, saying that we had to concentrate our efforts on the pandemic instead. According to the original schedule, bureaucrats were to start moving to the new capital around 2024.
Neighboring Malaysia has also built a new administrative capital, Putrajaya.
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan was still emerging from decades of Soviet rule when, in the 1990s, then-President Nursultan Nazarbayev transferred the country’s capital from Almaty to the lesser-known Akmola, renamed from Astana and, more recently, reverted to Nur-Sultan. Almaty remains Kazakhstan’s largest city and the country’s commercial and cultural center.
Officially, the government justified this decision as a way to increase investments in the interior of Kazakhstan and to avoid Almaty, prone to earthquakes. But analysts at the time said it aimed to ensure a capital both closer to the country’s oil production and to grow the Kazakh population. As an authoritarian ruler, Nazarbayev faced no opposition.
Nazarbayev resigned in 2019, after which the capital was renamed in his honor. Despite periodic unrest in Almaty and Nur-Sultan, the Nazarbayevs Nur Otan party remains firmly in control.
Equatorial Guinea
The town of Oyala has a five-star hotel, a golf course and, most importantly for the President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema, hardly anyone is present to challenge his power in a country where more than half of the population lives below the poverty line.
In 2017, Obiang, who has held power for more than four decades, officially transferred the government of Equatorial Guinea from the coastal capital of Malabo to Oyala, also known as Djibloho. The still unfinished city nestled among rainforests and national parks has been under construction for years, ruled by the president in part as an attractive refuge from military coups or other threats to his power, the BBC reported.
