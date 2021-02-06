What is Trump doing?





Mostly quiet on the Mar-a-Lago front. Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images

A month ago, Donald Trump was still President, and he seemed determined to stay both in the White House and housed in the American psyche. What a difference a failed coup d’etat can make. These days, exiled from social media and awaiting a second impeachment trial, Trump is woefully calm. But recently a number of Trump’s sightings have come to light. Suddenly, his full SAG-AFTRA resignation letter with his signature hits and overestimation of his contributions to Home Alone 2 surfaced online. A statement praised Lou Dobbs after the cancellation of the pro-Trump Fox Business show. There, the former president, on a random TikTok Floridians, hands out $ 50 bills to the people of Mar-a-Lago. A well-placed source is said to have said Trump is doing well, in fact, just taking the time to get revenge on all the Republicans who wronged him.

Supposedly, Trump’s silence is attributable to his impeachment trial, which begins next week. While Trump will almost certainly be acquitted, as most Republican senators don’t even want a trial, he and his staff would have been advised not to do so. According to Politico, Trump’s allies fear his trial could damage his already damaged reputation, and therefore implore his impeachment team to avoid a specific topic when they defend the ex-president in his Senate trial next week. : the deadly riot that took place at the United States Capitol. So in other words, try not to draw attention to why they’re all there.

Indeed, the time has not yet come for the former president to make the kind of public comeback he has in mind, which, based on information from Trumpworld, could involve taking the route for a campaign revenge tour against Republican deserters.

A source identified as one of the Republicans who remains close to Trump told Business Insider that they are speculating the former president wants to pull out a roulette wheel with all of their faces on it, referring to GOP lawmakers who voted in in favor of the removal of Trumps. According to Trump insiders, his vindictive road trip is expected to target the ten House Republicans who voted for his impeachment last month; he also kept a watchful eye on any GOP senators who break with him. In the meantime, Trump appears to be busy in Mar-a-Lago:

Someone on Tiktok posted a video of Trump in Florida over the weekend. They say he was handing out $ 50 bills. pic.twitter.com/Vq5fTswok3

– Hunter Walker (@hunterw) February 5, 2021

And despite being banned from Twitter, Trump looks more successful than ever. He wrote insults and comments, according to the Daily Beast, but without his megaphone on social media, he developed a new habit of suggesting rebuke to other people to use or post on their own Twitter. In other words, he’s in the moonlight as the average ghostwriter.

In addition to providing a new creative outlet, the lifetime ban on Twitters could actually help Trumps progress, the Republican close to the former president told Business Insider. Honestly, Twitter did him a favor, they said, even noting [Trump] recognizes we have Trump fatigue and knows you can be overexposed, guiding principles that definitely resemble those of a man who has sought national attention for more than five years.

