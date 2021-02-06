Glad to see the enthusiasm: PM Modi ahead of his visit to Assam, Bengal tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam and West Bengal on Sunday and inaugurate a host of development projects in the two polled states. His last visit to the two states was on January 23, on the anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Glad to see immense enthusiasm in Assam. Glad to have another opportunity to be in the state tomorrow. We will continue to work for the overall development of Assams. pic.twitter.com/b1Ve5iOGwf – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2021

PM Modi to launch ‘Asom Mala’, the foundation stone for two hospitals in Assam

On February 7, PM Modi will lay the foundations for Biswanath and Charaideo medical schools and hospitals in Assam. “This will boost Assam’s health infrastructure. In recent years, the state has made rapid progress in the area of ​​health. This has benefited not only Assam, but the whole country as well. Northeast, “PM wrote on his Twitter. It will also launch the “Asom mala” project, which aims to help improve national roads and major district road networks in the state. “I will be among the people of Assam tomorrow. During a program in Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur district, the Asom Mala program will be launched, which will boost the state’s road infrastructure. This initiative will contribute to the economic progress of Assams and will improve connectivity, ”PM Modi tweeted.

From Assam, PM Modi will travel to West Bengal and, around 4:50 p.m., will lay the foundation stone for a few infrastructure projects in Haldia.

“Tomorrow night I will be in Haldia, West Bengal. In a program there, I will dedicate the LPG import terminal built by BPCL to the nation. Will also be dedicated to the national section DobhiDurgapur Natural Gas Pipeline of the Pradhan Mantri project Urja Ganga, “PM Modi tweeted while sharing photos of the installation. He also tweeted his event plans in Assamese and Bengali.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also attend the event in Haldia. On the Centre’s Netaji birthday, Mamata Banerjee left the stage when, before her speech, chants of “Jai Shri Ram” were given.