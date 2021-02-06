Biden says Trump’s ‘erratic behavior’ is enough to disrupt his classified briefings – Mother Jones





President Joe Biden has said he will prevent Donald Trump from continuing to receive confidential information now that he has been removed from office, saying Trump’s behavior was “erratic” and worried him.

Former presidents are authorized to receive classified intelligence briefings, primarily as a courtesy and to enable them to give advice when needed. While all living former presidents receive at least a few briefings, Trump will no longer do so. Biden told CBS News he saw no point in letting Trump continue to receive classified information.

What impact does he have at all, other than the fact that he might slip up and say something? Biden said.

During his tenure, Trump was known to dislike receiving the typical lengthy intelligence briefings that most presidents receive, forcing intelligence assistants to find ways to present information in a shorter, more engaging manner for the duration of time. notoriously short attention from the president. And Trump often seemed disinterested in the information available to his briefers. Even with access to the vast reservoir of top secret intelligence information collected by the United States and its allies, on many topics such as hacking and foreign interference in elections, Trump often placed more weight on what ‘he saw in his favorite TV shows.

And he has never hidden his contempt for the U.S. intelligence community, which often disagreed with Trump’s assessment of tense international situations like Iran and North Korea.

Trump, and other members of his administration and his family, took a pretty cavalier approach to keeping America’s secrets. Just weeks after his inauguration, for example, Trump shared details of a top-secret Israeli operation against Islamic State with the Russian ambassador, infuriating Israel’s spy community for potentially compromising his sources.

Now that he has stepped down, Trump has no formal role to play in US foreign policy, and unlike some other former presidents, like Bill Clinton or Jimmy Carter, he’s unlikely to be replaced by Biden. to conduct diplomatic or even semi-official affairs. Besides his penchant for saying too much, Trump left office with a shattered business empire and a looming debt crisis, a fact that has led some members of the intelligence community to fear that Trump is ready to sell access. the type of secret information in briefings.

