Resume search at dawn; Climbers begin to tell their story





Some of the senior Pakistani politicians, including Prime Minister Imran Khan and Qamar Bajwa, the Chief General of the Armies, have taken a personal interest in the events of K2. They ensured that helicopters and more personnel were deployed to the base camp at dawn, in just a few hours, Ali Saltoro told ExplorersWeb.

The search began on Saturday with an aerial reconnaissance. Two experienced Pakistani mountaineers, Imtiaz Hussain and Akbar Ali, landed at base camp and started walking for Camp 1. Here they spend the night before looking for the Abruzzo Spur route.

At John Snorris base camp, photographer Elia Saikaly and assistant Pasang Kaji (aka PK) Sherpa take care of a devastated Sajid Sadpara. Sajid is physically fine but is in shock after having to leave his father Ali missing on the upper slopes.

Saikaly arrived at base camp just two weeks ago, intending to accompany Snorri and the Sadparas as far as he could and film their attempt on K2. Two years earlier, on Everest, Saikaly witnessed the infamous summit day when climbers lined up for hours on the Hillary Walk, awaiting their turn at the top. Some perished on the way down after their oxygen was depleted. Saikaly described this scene as death, chaos and carnage. Now he finds himself caught in another mountain nightmare.

Despite their lack of acclimatization, Saikaly and PK, on ​​O2, followed Snorri and the Sadparas almost to Camp 3. Here, he said, with obvious frustration, we learned that there was a serious problem with communication about the extra oxygen we bought which, not accepted as we were, was our lifeline, so we went down to Japanese Camp 3 and spent the night listening to the brutal radio communications of the sandwiched climbers in tents at camp 3 high.

Saikaly knew that in their unprepared state they were in grave danger without sufficient oxygen, so in the morning they began to descend. On the way down, a Bulgarian climber, Atanas, took off from K2 right over our heads and fell to his death, Saikaly said. I saw it all and I cried out in horror.

Saikaly says all he can do now is pray that the three missing men have somehow managed to hold on to life. Helicopter pilots and brave Balti mountaineers who face winter K2 in seriously degraded weather hope the same, as they set off in a few hours in search of a miracle.

About the author Angela Benavides

Senior journalist, published author and communications consultant. Specialized in high altitude mountaineering, with an interest in everything around the mountain: from economics to geopolitics. After five years exploring distant professional lines, I returned to ExWeb BC in 2018. I have felt at home ever since!

