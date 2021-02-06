FPI person claims Surati Jokowi, her level of command makes those who look irritable





The team of the guards for the murder incidents (TP3) of six troops of the Front of Islamic Defenders (FPI) submitted a letter to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The letter contains a request to representatives of TP3 to have a hearing with Jokowi to discuss the follow-up to the case. Marwan Batubara, a member of TP3, said he delivered the letter directly on Thursday, February 4, 20210 at around 10:30 a.m. WIB. Also Read: Exactly Horrified Ex-FPI Claims To Fit In With Daesh, NU People Shout: If Munarman Is Immune To The Law? “Officially, we, among the members representing the TP3 team, officially delivered a letter to the President of the Republic of Indonesia through the State Secretariat on Jalan Merdeka Utara on Thursday morning at around 10:32 WIB,” Marwan said. at an online press conference. , Saturday (6/2/2021). He explained, because in the Covid-19 pandemic situation, he did not send it directly to the administration, but only through the mailbox. Mailboxes, Marwan said, would be provided by the Secretary of State for those who do not have time to bring the results of the free Covid-19 exam. “Because indeed, in the state of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the announcement made to the security office of the Secretary of State, it was declared that the guests who submitted a letter to the building of the Secretariat of The condition had to be tested first and had a sample result. it has been prepared. We put the letter in the box and specifically for the president, ”he said. His party, Marwan continued, was confident that the request for a hearing would reach the president, even if only by letter. If it does not happen, TP3 will accuse the Secretary of State of negligence. He explained that for the next step, the TP3 team would wait for the president’s availability through a response letter. According to him, TP3 invited President Jokowi to determine the time and date in white. “The TP3 team is therefore ready to adjust the president’s willingness to accept the representatives of the TP3 to explain the conclusions of the TP3 regarding the murders of 6 FPI soldiers,” he said.

Warning: This article is a collaboration between Warta Ekonomi and Okezone. Everything about the writing, photos, graphics, videos, and the entire content of the article is Okezone's responsibility.







