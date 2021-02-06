One thing the Trump administration was right: US foreign policy on the CCP

CW: discussion of torture, genocide.

On his last day as Secretary of State Trump, Mike Pompeo announced the findings of the US State Department’s decision on the Xinjiang atrocities. The key lines of Pompeos accompanying Press release read as follows:

I have determined that the PRC [Peoples Republic of China], under the direction and control of the CCP [Chinese Communist Party], has committed genocide against the predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang. I believe that this genocide is underway and that we are witnessing the systematic attempt to destroy the Uyghurs by the Chinese party-state.

Xinjiang’s report came as the second punch in a diplomatic brace, the first of which sailed on 9e from January, when Pompeo lifted self-imposed restrictions on contact between U.S. and Taiwanese officials, to a predictable glowing Chinese reply. These actions, carried out in the final weeks of the Trump era, underscored that administrations were committed to taking a firm stand against the most powerful of tyrannical regimes: the CCP.

Notably, in a rare display of bipartisan agreement, Bidens’ nomination for the role of Pompeos, former Obama Deputy Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, has says he agrees with Pompeos’ conclusions on the Xinxiang atrocities.

And these are atrocities. More than a million people are now believed to be interned in hundreds of camps across Western Chinese Province. The remarkable report reporters like the BBC John Sudworth has revealed how these institutions, in which people are held without trial, sometimes for years, are designed to strip ethnic minorities of their own heritage and replace it with a party-endorsed Han culture. Relatives of those in prison have no idea when their family members will return. Perhaps most shockingly, systematic cultural annihilation is associated with the forced sterilization ethnic minority women (a program that the Chinese Embassy in the United States has promote on his twitter account).

The response from the United States has been clear and decisive. 2020 saw Trump signing the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act, which broadened the scope of sanctions against Chinese officials suspected of being involved in the genocide. In fact, the tenure of the Trump presidency has witnessed an increasingly aggressive attempt by the CCP regime to assert its agenda globally. From international trade to Hong Kong and the South China Sea, the unadorned American response has been exactly what the doctor ordered.

In 2018, Trump was faced with the theft of intellectual property and the use of forced technology transfer (where foreign companies are only allowed access to Chinese markets on condition of disclosing trade secrets) by the Chinese government. , which would cost the United States. between 225 and 600 billion dollars per year. The hundreds of billions of dollars commercial rates employed by Trump in retaliation, while not beneficial to the US economy, here showed a US commitment to fair business practices, a principle the CCP has long ignored.

In response to the CCP’s campaign to strangle democracy in Hong Kong (the latest development of which saw 53 pro-democracy activists arrested during the morning raids earlier this month), the United States passed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act (2019), opening sanctions against government officials implicated in the crackdown. In the South China Sea, where China continues to illegally build military bases on reefs in international waters, the United States has stepped up its Freedom of Navigation Patrols (FONOP), conducting a registration number in 2019, and thus deny the CCP de facto ownership of a seaway that sees 40% of world trade go through it every year.

And then there is the late CCP response to COVID. Having discovered a new coronavirus in Wuhan, instead of alerting the international community, the CCP has embarked on a camouflage operation. To this day, the official government media continue to blame anyone except themselves for the international disaster. Ultimately, the Chinese government played a blind strategic role in 2020, carrying out astonishing economic and propaganda coups. China was the only major economy to record economic growth for the past year, a 2.3% expansion, and while much of the rest of the world remains locked up, the government has invited foreign journalists to watch bustling streets and bustling markets. Suddenly, intentionally or not, the CCP stole an economic march on its rivals and exported the martial law it holds so dear to the rest of the world. Trump cannot be credited for his response here, which consisted only of diversionary and reckless racism, rhetoric that has no place in the White House or elsewhere. However, this other example of the CCP’s political policies again makes it essential that Biden continue the work of his predecessor in holding this dangerous regime to account.

By taking a firm line, the Trump administration has helped reveal the true nature of the Chinese government: an authoritarian capitalist organization that ruthlessly pursues political dissidents and exterminates ethnic minorities; with a president, Xi Jinping, who has demolished executive term limits and sits in the foothills of what I’m sure he intends to be a decades-long reign.

The legacy of China’s trump card is that it ended all the miserable hugs the CCP seemed to seep before it became president. All the talk of a Golden age in Sino-British relations has been abandoned, thank goodness. No longer will we be subjected to nauseating images of the British Prime Minister sipping beer in his room with Xi Jinping (as David Cameron did in 2015). Now we know where we are.

The West has a responsibility, especially to the Chinese people themselves, who have been under this regime for so long, to uphold rights such as personal liberty, protection against torture, the right to privacy and freedom. religious freedom. The CCP has different values, and if the past five years have shown us anything, it should be that they are trying to impose them on the world. We must assert our values ​​in response. This requires the unity of all democratic nations and, above all, the determination of the leader of the free world. Trump held the line. Over to you Joe.

Image Credit: Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office