Boris Johnson won’t let EU ‘push us’ over Northern Ireland

Ms Braverman admits she didn’t expect to have to change the law to earn her entitlement to six months full pay maternity leave when, like other pregnant women, she had to “tell your boss you’re pregnant.” after 12 weeks ”.

She adds, “This particular legal question had not arisen on my desk as Attorney General. It quickly became apparent that there was a loophole in the law.”

Officials are now in a race against time to pass the law through both houses of Parliament before Ms Braverman gives birth to her baby girl, a sister to her 18-month-old son, George.

Ms. Braverman’s last day at the office is February 26, and she is due the following week. “That’s one of the reasons we go really fast,” she says.

“We have a limited window to provide the legal basis for this to happen. I’m a bit of a catalyst for this, but the will and commitment to regularize this anomaly has certainly been there for many years.”

Labor has made it clear that it will not oppose the change in law.

More and more young ministers have been able to take maternity leave for years. However, this right was never granted to Cabinet ministers.

“What this law does is it allows more flexibility and the ability to pay an additional payment to a senior minister who goes on leave so that it can apply to any ministerial minister,” said -it.

“The problem here is that there is a lot of work, and to do justice to the role of attorney general there has to be someone who is able to work full time and be there as a senior government legal adviser.

“And so, you know, doing both at the same time, that juggling that wouldn’t have done the role justice, would it have done me justice to have a new baby?”

There is still work to be done on Bill Braverman, which did not grant the same privilege to male cabinet ministers if they were to become fathers.

Ms Braverman said: “The Prime Minister has made it clear that we are committed to looking at paternity leave and other forms of leave, and we will report back.”

Ms Braverman – the first in her family to go to college straight from school – wants the change in law to send a clear message to other women in high-level jobs.

“I hope this sends a message to young women who want to start a young family, that it is not forbidden to have a young family or to start a family for them. If they want to work in senior roles, ”she said.

“Personally, I am someone who really enjoys working and I need to work to be happy. And I love being a mom, and I’m really, really happy that the two are no longer mutually exclusive. And it’s legal to be both.

“It will be a fascinating story to tell my daughter someday [about] exactly what happened in Parliament to allow him to spend time with his mom. “

Ms Braverman, 40, pays tribute to the team around her at home – her “very active” husband Rael, director of the Mercedes car company, who “helps a lot with childcare”, as well as to various grandparents.

Despite more internal upheaval, work is not drying up for Ms Braverman, a Brexiteer who refused to back Theresa May’s Brexit bill in one of three Commons votes in 2019.

Ms Braverman, as the government’s chief legal officer, backs Mr Johnson’s threat to sort out Northern Ireland’s vexed protocol, which is so damaging to businesses in the province.

She said: “The Prime Minister has made it clear that we are going to do whatever we can, whether it be legislative or even invoking Article 16 of the protocol to ensure that it is there is no barrier in the Irish Sea. “

She adds: “Boris resisted the EU last year and we got a good deal. I’m really convinced that we are not going to let the EU push us.”

On Tuesday, she is before the Court of Appeal to appeal another unduly lenient sentence in a rape case.

Her office is increasingly busy with cross references on soft phrases, she says. Even though she says 99% of judges’ sentences are correct, a greater “awareness of the right to challenge a sentence” has led to the increase.

Longer term, she is working on an end-to-end review of rape cases to address “a huge disparity between the number of rape complaints and the number of successful convictions”.

Ms Braverman adds: “We must always strike the right balance so that people who are falsely accused of rape do not have to go through the trauma of being falsely accused.”

Soon Mrs. Braverman will be turning to the really important things – like what to name her new baby girl.

“We haven’t decided on a name yet,” she said, before adding: “Maybe the Latin origins of the legislation – ‘Legisla’?”

His colleague Jacob Rees-Mogg, the classic leader of the House of Commons, would most certainly approve.