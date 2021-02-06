Opening of the Tohma Bridge





The Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailolu, in his speech at the opening ceremony of the Tohma Martyr Gaffari solar bridge, in the presence of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan via the videoconference method, he heard about bringing these works at Malatya, which is the point of intersection of the opening roads to the East and Southeast. expressed his happiness. With Turkey’s transport and communication projects, the most important trade corridors in the world in the referee country have become, underlines Minister Karaismailolu, “ everything we do, every bridge, every tunnel, every airport, every port gets to our people work where they are built, it goes beyond brings abundance, ” he said. ” 2 tons of steel, 700 cubic meters of reinforced concrete and 13 tons of reinforced concrete were used ” Minister Karaismailolu, who said the Tohma Bridge will accelerate the development of Malatya, which is growing and developing; He said the new 517.5-meter-long Tohma Bridge will provide drivers with more comfortable transportation options, saving fuel, emissions and time. Karaismailolu, who said that with the opening of the bridge, the integrity of the divided road on the north-south axis between Malatya-Hekimhan-Sivas was ensured. Additionally, we have experienced the happiness and pride of laying the foundation for our new Malatya Airport Terminal in Malatya today, which is suitable for Malatya in accordance with today’s conditions. We are adding a new 9,000,625 square meter terminal in Malatya next to the existing 26 square meter airport terminal. The new terminal at Malatya Airport, which we laid the foundation for today, and the Tohma Bridge, which we have opened, will make a great contribution to the economic and social development of Malatya. We used a total of 765 tons of steel, 2 cubic meters of reinforced concrete and 700 tons of reinforced concrete for the beams of our bridge built with the push-pull method. In the manufacture of bridges; We have completed 13 thousand cubic meters of splitting excavation. We will be signing off on many other projects that we will be proud of as a government that makes trade policy. “ ” We are working in accordance with the objectives of the road safety action plan ” Minister Karaismailolu said that with the construction of Tohma Bridge and the completion of the divided road works, the transport level of the existing national road has also increased, and this project will provide the need for comfortable, safe and fast transport of Malatya and will reduce road accidents. Karaismailolu, who stressed that they are working diligently in all projects in accordance with the objectives of the road safety action plan, stressed that the Tohma Martyr Gaffari solar bridge is also exemplary work for this purpose.

