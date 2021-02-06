Politics
PM Modi to visit West Bengal, Assam on Sunday to inaugurate development projects
New Delhi: Ahead of the high-tension Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to West Bengal and Assam on Sunday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects in line with Purvodaya’s vision, primarily aimed at the development of eastern India. READ ALSO | End of the manifestation of Chakka Jam! Several detainees, highways blocked, Delhi metro services affected
The prime minister is also expected to speak at public meetings on these occasions in both states. Before his visit, Prime Minister Modi also briefed on his program.
“I will be among the people of Assam tomorrow. During a program in Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur district, the “Asom Mala” program will be launched, which will boost the state’s road infrastructure. This initiative will contribute to Assam’s economic progress and improve connectivity, ”Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
I will be among the people of Assam tomorrow. During a program in Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur district, the “Asom Mala” program will be launched, which will boost the state’s road infrastructure. This initiative will contribute to Assam’s economic progress and improve connectivity.
– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2021
According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the “Asom Mala” aims to help improve state highways and the road network in major districts of the state. It will provide quality interconnection roads between national roads and the rural road network and facilitate uninterrupted multimodal transport. It will also interconnect centers of economic growth with transport corridors and improve inter-state connectivity.
The PMO added that the program is unique due to the emphasis on efficient maintenance through continuous data collection in the field and its link to the road asset management system.
Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for two medical schools and hospitals, which are being established in Biswanath and Charaideo, for an estimated total project cost of over Rs 1,100 crore.
“The first stones of the medical schools and hospitals of Biswanath and Charaideo will be laid. This will strengthen the health infrastructure of Assam. In recent years, the state has made rapid progress in the field of health. This has benefited not only Assam but also the entire Northeast, ”he tweeted.
The foundations of the medical schools and hospitals of Biswanath and Charaideo will be laid. This will strengthen the health infrastructure of Assam. In recent years, the state has made rapid progress in the field of health. This benefited not only Assam, but the entire Northeast as well.
– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2021
Each hospital will have a capacity of 500 beds and a capacity of 100 MBBS seats. The increase in the number of medical schools and hospitals will not only alleviate the shortage of physicians in the state, but will also make Assam a hub for tertiary care and medical education for the entire northern region. -Is.
Prime Minister Modi would later devote himself to the nation and also lay the foundation stone for key infrastructure projects in Haldia, West Bengal. It will also inaugurate a state-run, BPCL-built LPG import terminal which was built for an investment of around Rs 1,100 crore and has a capacity of one million metric tons per year.
READ ALSO | ‘One of my favorites’: Bear Grylls shares return pic with PM Modi
“Tomorrow night I will be in Haldia, West Bengal. During a program there, the GPL import terminal built by BPCL will be dedicated to the nation. Will also be dedicated to the national section of the Dobhi – Durgapur gas pipeline of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project, ”Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
Tomorrow night I will be in Haldia, West Bengal. During a program there, the GPL import terminal built by BPCL will be dedicated to the nation. The national section of the Dobhi – Durgapur gas pipeline of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project will also be devoted. pic.twitter.com/LepDe6dQEC
– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2021
“The first stone of the second catalytic-isodparaffin unit at the Haldia refinery will be laid. A four-lane ROB-cum-Flyover at Ranichak, Haldia on NH 41 would also be unveiled, ”Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
The first stone of the second catalytic-isodeparaffin unit at the Haldia refinery will be laid. A four-lane ROB-cum-Flyover at Ranichak, Haldia on NH 41 would also be inaugurated. https://t.co/9vOcZp0SDY
– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2021
According to the PMO, this marks an important step towards achieving “one nation, one gas network”. Built with an investment of around Rs 2,400 crore, the pipeline will help revive the HURL Sindri fertilizer plant (Jharkhand), supply gas to the Matix fertilizer plant in Durgapur (West Bengal) and respond to the demand for gas from the industrial, commercial and automotive sectors, and town gas distribution in all the major cities of the State.
Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the second catalytic-isodewaxing unit at the Haldia refinery of the Indian Oil Corporation. This unit will have a capacity of 2.70,000 metric tonnes per year and, once commissioned, is expected to save approximately USD 185 million in foreign exchange.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]