PM Modi to visit West Bengal, Assam on Sunday to inaugurate development projects

New Delhi: Ahead of the high-tension Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to West Bengal and Assam on Sunday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects in line with Purvodaya's vision, primarily aimed at the development of eastern India.

The prime minister is also expected to speak at public meetings on these occasions in both states. Before his visit, Prime Minister Modi also briefed on his program.

“I will be among the people of Assam tomorrow. During a program in Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur district, the “Asom Mala” program will be launched, which will boost the state’s road infrastructure. This initiative will contribute to Assam’s economic progress and improve connectivity, ”Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the “Asom Mala” aims to help improve state highways and the road network in major districts of the state. It will provide quality interconnection roads between national roads and the rural road network and facilitate uninterrupted multimodal transport. It will also interconnect centers of economic growth with transport corridors and improve inter-state connectivity.

The PMO added that the program is unique due to the emphasis on efficient maintenance through continuous data collection in the field and its link to the road asset management system.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for two medical schools and hospitals, which are being established in Biswanath and Charaideo, for an estimated total project cost of over Rs 1,100 crore.

“The first stones of the medical schools and hospitals of Biswanath and Charaideo will be laid. This will strengthen the health infrastructure of Assam. In recent years, the state has made rapid progress in the field of health. This has benefited not only Assam but also the entire Northeast, ”he tweeted.

Each hospital will have a capacity of 500 beds and a capacity of 100 MBBS seats. The increase in the number of medical schools and hospitals will not only alleviate the shortage of physicians in the state, but will also make Assam a hub for tertiary care and medical education for the entire northern region. -Is.

Prime Minister Modi would later devote himself to the nation and also lay the foundation stone for key infrastructure projects in Haldia, West Bengal. It will also inaugurate a state-run, BPCL-built LPG import terminal which was built for an investment of around Rs 1,100 crore and has a capacity of one million metric tons per year.

“Tomorrow night I will be in Haldia, West Bengal. During a program there, the GPL import terminal built by BPCL will be dedicated to the nation. Will also be dedicated to the national section of the Dobhi – Durgapur gas pipeline of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project, ”Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

“The first stone of the second catalytic-isodparaffin unit at the Haldia refinery will be laid. A four-lane ROB-cum-Flyover at Ranichak, Haldia on NH 41 would also be unveiled, ”Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

According to the PMO, this marks an important step towards achieving “one nation, one gas network”. Built with an investment of around Rs 2,400 crore, the pipeline will help revive the HURL Sindri fertilizer plant (Jharkhand), supply gas to the Matix fertilizer plant in Durgapur (West Bengal) and respond to the demand for gas from the industrial, commercial and automotive sectors, and town gas distribution in all the major cities of the State.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the second catalytic-isodewaxing unit at the Haldia refinery of the Indian Oil Corporation. This unit will have a capacity of 2.70,000 metric tonnes per year and, once commissioned, is expected to save approximately USD 185 million in foreign exchange.