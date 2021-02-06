China just launched the world’s largest carbon market

Connect with us

For many years, China has sacrificed environmental stewardship on the altar of economic growth, adopting a growth strategy at all costs. The economy-first mentality helped Beijing lift 850 million of its citizens out of extreme poverty but also made the country the biggest emitter of greenhouse gases. However, that quickly changed under President Xi Jinping, who vowed to adopt tougher environmental policies as he seeks to temper the tough stance that dominated previous administrations. Shortly after Xi Jinping’s election in 2013, China launched Operation Green Fence intended in part to improve the quality of plastic waste entering the country before continuing it two years later with the “National Sword Campaign” which effectively banned the importation of plastics into the country.

Last year, the president reiterated his environmentally friendly stance after announcing that the country had set a firm target: become carbon neutral by 2060.

And now China has just launched a national carbon trading market in what could become one of its most important steps taken to reduce GHG emissions and meet its climate goals.

China, which accounts for 28% of global greenhouse gas emissions, has become the first major world economy to launch a national carbon emissions trading market.

Chinese carbon market

Many countries in Europe, as well as parts of the United States, have established carbon markets that require companies to offset their carbon emissions by investing in green projects that neutralize their emissions.

Related: Trading Giant Gunvor: $ 60 Could Be Oil Price Cap For now, China’s emissions trading system will cover its vast energy sector, including around 2,000 power generation facilities, which account for around 30% of the country’s total emissions. However, over time the platform will expand to encompass heavy industries like oil, gas, steel, aluminum, cement, and chemicals.

While undoubtedly ambitious, questions are already being raised about China’s new carbon market. For example, the government plans to allocate emission allowances for free, but will start auctioning allowances “at an appropriate time in the future.” This type of leeway suggests that Beijing is still wary of the effect carbon pricing could have on profitability and economic growth.

That said, a survey of market participants indicates that prices will likely start at around 41 yuan ($ 6.3) per tonne of CO2, rising to 66 yuan per tonne in 2025 and 77 yuan in 2030.

That’s well below the range of $ 50 to $ 100 by 2030 suggested by a carbon pricing commission formed in 2017 if markets and prices are to have an impact on behavior.

Carbon offsets might not work

Although widely used by developed economies, the effectiveness of carbon offsets as a means of controlling climate change is increasingly questioned.

Scientists, activists and concerned citizens have highlighted how companies are now using carbon offsets as a free pass to climate inaction. The types of carbon offset projects that are implemented are diverse, ranging from forest sequestration projects to energy efficiency and renewable energy projects. The world needs to reduce its annual emissions by 29 to 32 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) by 2030 to have any chance of staying below 1.5 ° C. That’s about 5 times current commitments businesses, organizations and governments. We must reduce our GHG emissions by 45% over the next decade if we are to avoid catastrophic planetary changes.

Related: Number of US Rigs Jumps Amid Rising Oil Prices

The sad truth is that trees planted today simply cannot grow fast enough to meet this target, and the majority of carbon offset projects will never be able to curb the growth of emissions if coal-fired power plants and gasoline vehicles continue to dominate.

UNEP has warned that the biggest risk posed by carbon credits is that they tend to encourage complacency. According to UN Environment climate specialist Niklas Hagelberg:

“UN Environment supports carbon offsets as a temporary measure leading up to 2030, and a tool to accelerate climate action. However, this is not a quick fix, and the danger is that it could lead to complacency. The October 2018 report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change made it clear that if we are to have any hope of curbing global warming, we must give up carbon for good: by traveling on electricity, by embracing renewable energy, by eating less meat and wasting less food. “

Renewable energy credits, or CER, have been suggested as a better alternative to carbon offsets.

While carbon offsetting is an action that effectively sequesters carbon, RECs are like a deed of ownership representing part of a renewable energy source, such as a solar or wind farm.

By purchasing RECs and pairing it with grid electricity, businesses and organizations directly support the development of renewable energy infrastructure. RECs provide access to alternative energy sources in areas that do not have the capacity to produce their own renewable energy.

By Alex Kimani for OilUSD

