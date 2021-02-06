NYT editor ‘Joseph Hope’ praised Modi in an article? Fake song, fictitious name





The farmers’ protest in India gained international attention after several celebrities and politicians tweeted in solidarity. The movement is now covered by international media also, many of whom reported police violence and Internet shutdown. Several social media users have shared a long piece on Narendra Modi, claiming it was written by “Joseph Hope,” editor of The New York Times. Twitter user @angshguds made the claim in a tweet on Jan. 29, which has garnered over 650 retweets at the time of writing. Fake article New York Times Editor-in-Chief is Dean Bacquet and a thorough search of the NYT website did not return an employee named ‘Joseph Hope’ Additionally, the excerpt is full of grammatical errors that would be unusual for an editor of an international media outlet. The author also appears to have done everything possible to praise Prime Minister Modi. Alt News contacted Ari Isaacman Bevacqua, director of communications at the New York Times. He informed us that the American daily has neither written such a story about PM Modi nor has an employee named “Joseph Hope”. NY Times Communications also took to Twitter to expose the fake viral story on behalf of the outlet: “A false statement circulating in India regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the New York Times has been verified; that is not true. “ A false statement circulating in India regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the New York Times has been verified; this is not true. https://t.co/wh8J0ll570pic.twitter.com/UY3l7r0QLj NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) January 30, 2021 Donate to Alt News!

Independent journalism that tells the truth in power and that is free from political and corporate control is only possible if people contribute to it. Please consider making a donation to support this anti-disinformation and disinformation effort. Donate now To make an instant donation, click on the "Donate" button above. For more information on donating by bank transfer / check / DD, click here.







