Kashmir now heading for freedom: Prime Minister’s hopes – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed hope that Kashmir will now move towards freedom, as Indian plans to crush the Kashmiri people through the unilateral actions of August 5 last year have also failed.

They (India) decided to crush the Kashmiris on August 5, 2019, who were rather more resolute and firm. They (India) cannot suppress the Kashmiri people for long, the prime minister said speaking to a private television station (Hum News) on Friday evening after speaking at a public rally in Kotli in as part of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Imran Khan said that no one can suppress a population as long as the story shows. When a nation decides to gain freedom, no force can oppress them, he added.

He said the world understood the gravity of the Kashmir issue, which has been raised internationally, including in the United Nations Security Council. This is why I have high hopes, he will now move towards freedom, he reiterated.

Commenting on the revelations of EU DisinfoLab, the Prime Minister said that India has influence abroad to be a big country and a big market. He tried to isolate Pakistan, but on the contrary, the country had acquired an international acceptability unprecedented compared to the past.

In response to a question, the prime minister said he was not sure the Biden administration would mediate the Kashmir dispute as proposed by his predecessor Donald Trump.

However, he added, common sense had prevailed around the world on the issue. After 50 years, the issue has been debated three times by the UNSC, which has shown that it has become an international issue.

He said it was now difficult for India to prolong its atrocities as the world witnessed the situation. Pakistan had offered talks with India on condition that it reinstates Article 370 in order to revive the territory’s special status.

Commenting on opposition criticism, Imran Khan said it would be good for them if he gave them an NRO (National Reconciliation Order) in their corruption cases.

He said opposition parties could organize a long march but people would never take to the streets to protect their corruption. In Lebanon, South America and Iraq, people have taken to the streets against the corruption of their leaders, not to protect it, he noted.

Referring to Pakistani Muslim League leader Nawaz Sharif, he said that after laundering public money, he was sitting abroad with his sons, nephews and brother-in-law, and expected to what the Pakistanis protest in its favor.

He said the government would try to bring Nawaz Sharif back as there were international laws allowing this, although extradition was a long process.

He said the people were aware of the government’s efforts to redress the economic situation, which also materialized in the form of increased exports and the textile industry.

People, he said, also knew that the government of the day had inherited a country in debt.

Of the oppositions’ refusal to accept Judge (ret’d) Azmat Saeed as the head of the Broadsheet committee, he said they used to only accept their favorite judges.

