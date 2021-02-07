Boris will tear out the hearts of rural communities if he does not lift pub lockdown | UK | News

FTSE 100 index fluctuates as Greene King prepares to close 25 ads

The warning comes after Downing Street was forced to scotch claims it intended to allow pubs to reopen in April, but will not be allowed to serve alcohol until May. But owners across England have told the Sunday Express that existing restrictions designed to control covid in cities are killing their businesses and threatening to end centuries of history in towns and villages. This includes ending the ban on take out alcohol and the rule that means people should not have a heavy meal if they order a drink.

Some in popular tourist areas are hoping that a return to summer vacation can provide a much needed boost, but a Redfield and Wilton survey for the Sunday Express found 52% have already decided to stay home this year while only 25% will continue. UK vacation. Phil Doyle, publican at the Three Tuns in Heddon near Hadrian’s Wall, hopes a return to the walkers and coaches who visit his pub every year on the way to the historic attraction. He became tithing free from the brewery last year, but now he is spending thousands of pounds each month to keep the business afloat and thinks he has until June or July when he would be forced to give up. He said: “It’s not that we don’t understand the need for restrictions, we understand that the coronavirus is very serious. We just want fairness. He pointed out that the ban on pubs selling take-out alcohol is seriously damaging the business while the garage opposite can still sell alcohol.

Six in 10 rural pub owners believe they will go out of business if restrictions are not lifted

“It’s amazing that people can go out and buy bottles or cans of beer in the garage and then sit in the gardens near my pub and drink them legally, but we are not allowed to sell alcohol . It is a measure designed for cities and not for villages. “ He describes the pub as the heart of the community, adding: “I would have given up now but I know how important it is to the village.” 250-year-old Red Lion owner Paul Edwards in the village of Caston in Norfolk which had seven hostels. He said the rule requiring people to buy a substantial meal in pubs if they wanted a drink before the second lockdown had hurt business, especially among locals who made up 70% of his customers. He said, “Fortunately, we have a reputation for eating well.” He said that even if he doesn’t pay commercial tariffs, overhead and costs like electricity will mean he will have to consider giving up Easter altogether after losing the Christmas holidays.

Joss Beechim-Horton and his partner Kim bought the Manor House Inn in Rilla Mill, Cornwall in early 2019, but have seen the doors close for much of the time since. Although he has a take out business and has government backing, he believes he has until Easter before mortgage payments get too high. He said: “If we have to close, it’s not just the business that we lose, but our home. We live here. “ He described the pub as the heart of the community, primarily aimed at locals and important to local supply chains. “We buy all of our supplies and food locally, so if we go, a lot of the businesses that depend on us have issues with local supply chains. “We are also a meeting point. Local construction companies will come and give themselves jobs when they meet in our pub. “

Ads are described by many as the heart of a community

Sociologist Dr Claire Markham of Nottingham Trent University, who has studied the impact on rural pub communities, has warned that the closure would be disastrous for their communities. She said: “The impact of the closure is huge. When rural pubs close much more than a place to drink is lost. “Local darts, billiards and quiz teams can disband, impacting members’ social life; and the inhabitants lose a social and cultural space. Localities are also losing part of their historical identity. “Rural pubs stimulate social interaction and provide connections to our local and national history. So when they are lost, so are vital links to the past. “ The Sunday Express spoke to the owners following a survey of 80 ads it published at the request of the Countryside Alliance. It found that six in 10 rural pub owners believe they will go out of business if the lockdown restrictions are not lifted enough before the summer.

PM was warned pubs would shut down permanently unless he started lifting restrictions by Easter

Tory Romford MP Andrew Rosindell, who voted against the last lockdown in January, asked questions asking when pubs can start serving alcoholic drinks to go. Meanwhile, Conservative MP for Northwest Durham, Richard Holden, a member of the All-Party Group for Rural Businesses, has called on Rishi Sunak to give more pub support in his budget, including tax relief for small breweries and a reduction of duty on beer. He said: “Pubs are a combination of a business and a social hub. We need to do what we can to help them recover from the effects of restrictions that have plagued the entire hospitality industry, but particularly in rural communities. Mo Metcalf-Fisher of the Countryside Alliance said: “Early suggestions indicate that the Prime Minister is reviewing the current rules in place for pubs, including removing the substantial meal purchase requirement. “It would be incredibly welcome and mean a lot to publicans who have expressed frustration about it, which negatively impacts attendance. In the meantime, these take-out pubs would also benefit massively from being able to sell alcohol, especially since the framework is already in place to ensure that people cannot gather publicly in groups ”. – Does that make sense? “