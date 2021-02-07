Boazii protests: Professor Bura “ regrets ” Erdoan’s accusations

What happened?

Professor Melih Bulu was appointed president of the University of Boazii in a presidential decree issued on January 1. Bulu’s appointment drew fierce criticism among the university’s students and scholars as well as the university community.

Appointed to Boazii, one of Turkey’s most prestigious universities outside of his community, Bulu was a nomination contestant in the 2015 parliamentary elections for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan.

Students and several student clubs at the university campaigned on social media under the hashtag #kayymrektristemiyoruz (we don’t want a trustee university president).

The student appeal was also supported by the university faculty members, who issued a joint statement. declaration January 3.

“An academic outside the Bogazici university community has been appointed rector (president of the university), which is a practice first introduced after the military tutelage of the 1980s,” their statement read.

Amid harsh criticism from students and faculty members, Prof. Bulu shared a message on his Twitter account, welcoming his appointment to the post, saying: “We are all in the same boat”.

Students protested Bulu’s appointment outside the south campus of stanbul university on January 4. However, the police intervened in the protest with pepper spray and plastic bullets.

The next day was reported that there were arrest warrants against 28 people for “violating the law on assemblies and demonstrations” and “resistance to the duty officer”. Later that day, 22 of them were detained.

A total of 40 people were arrested following the protests. All detainees were released on January 7 and 8, 2021.

Demonstrations by students and faculty members of the South Campus of Boazii University have continued since January 4.

On February 1, police stormed the south campus and intervened in student protests, and earlier in the day, students gathered in front of the campus to demonstrate. Police hampered the protest while preventing students inside the South Campus from joining their friends outside.

With the 51 students taken into custody inside the campus in the evening, the number of inmates rose to 159. In a statement issued by the governor’s office in stanbul early in the morning on February 2, it was announced that 98 students had been released. .

On February 2, students from Boazii University gathered in Kadky Rhtm for another protest, which was attacked by police with plastic bullets and tear gas. 134 people were arrested by the police.

About Melih Bulu

Professor Melih Bulu was appointed President of Hali University on January 17, 2020. Having served at this founding university for less than a year, he was appointed President of Boazii University.

He was dean and president of stinye university from 2016 to 2019. Between the years 2010 and 2016, he was head of the business management department of the faculty of business management and management sciences of the stanbul ehir university.

He was the general coordinator of the International Institute for Research on Competitiveness (URAK), an NGO working on the economic competitiveness of cities and countries, from 2017 to 2019. Since 2011, he has been a member of the board of directors of the stanbul Electric-Electronic Machinery and IT Exporter R&D Market.

In 2002, he founded the ruling AKP Saryer district organization in stanbul. In 2015, he was a nomination contestant to run in the AKP parliamentary elections in the first constituency of stanbul.

He studied industrial engineering at the Middle East Technical University (METU) in Ankara in 1992. He did his MBA and PhD at the management department of Boazii University.