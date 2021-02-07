Pak army helicopters fail to locate Pakistani climber, two more on K2 – Pakistan





Pakistani army helicopters embarked on a “search flight” on Saturday but returned to Skardu after being unable to locate three climbers, including Pakistani Muhammad Ali Sadpara, who disappeared while attempting to climb the second highest mountain of the world, K2.

Sadpara, John Snorri of Iceland and MP Mohr of Chile have not been contacted since the three began their campaign for the K2 summit from Camp 3 at midnight between Thursday and Friday, according to their team.

The news of the missing men comes a day after the confirmation of a dead Bulgarian climber on K2.

As the three began their summit attempt, 18 members of one of the expedition teams decided to abandon their attempt and spent the night at Camp 3, choosing instead to descend on Friday morning.

According to the Alpine Club, two Pakistani army helicopters launched a search and rescue mission on Saturday at 11 a.m. to find the three missing climbers who at the time had not been contacted for more than 30 hours.

Chhang Dawa Sherpa, the team leader of the SST Winter Expedition Team, said the army helicopter made “a search flight almost to 7,000m and returned to Skardu.”

“Unfortunately, they cannot trace anything,” he explained.

“Conditions in the mountain and even at base camp are deteriorating. We are looking for further progress, but the weather and the winds are not allowed,” he wrote.

In an update shared on Saturday evening, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Pakistanis Overseas Zulfiqar Bukhari said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief of Staff the General Qamar Javed Bajwa, were “concerned and personally monitoring all developments concerning our missing climbers.”

“The high altitude carriers and Lama helis will start the search again at dawn. Prayers are needed from everyone for their safe return,” he said on Twitter.

Previously, it was reported that the three climbers had made it to the top of K2, drawing praise from government officials, including the governor of Gilgit-Baltistan and the chief minister. However, no official statement has been released in this regard and it is currently unclear whether they made it to the top on Friday or not.

Speaking to Dawn, an expedition team official said the only verified news was that the climbers had passed the bottleneck, which led many to assume they had reached the top.

Meanwhile, Sadpara’s son Sajid Sadpara, who was also part of the expedition, reached K2 base camp after waiting for the three climbers from Camp 3 for more than 20 hours. Sajid was with the three up to the bottleneck, the most dangerous area on the mountain, and had returned to Camp 3 after encountering problems with his oxygen regulator.

According to Sajid, he was with the trio until 10am on Friday, when he had to turn around, adding that they were in good shape and continued the climb.

At midnight between Thursday and Friday, around the time they began their ascent to the top of Camp 3, Snorri’s official Facebook page stated that the climbers were unable to rest during the day because ” three other climbers needed shelter in their tent so there was a total of six people in the small tent. “

“The escalation went well. They felt a little sick but are fine now,” the post said.

However, more than seven hours later, the team said there had been no news since Camp 3.

“The GPS track is not clear in both directions. I think it’s just a misreading [satellite] low signal or battery. We have to keep our faith and believe that they will be successful. “

The team then shared the update that the GPS had not updated Snorri’s location for six hours.

“They’ve been climbing for 12.5 hours and [Snorri] mentioned 3 to 4 pm at the top. Their leader at base camp thinks they’re in the bottleneck […] His plan was to call me when he reached the top. I hope this plan will continue. “

At 5 p.m. on Friday, Snorri’s team said they were in contact with the leader of the expedition team and the base camp manager.

“We decided not to disturb them and wait for them to contact [base camp manager]. We don’t listen to other news, we are the only source of the team. “

However, on Saturday the Snorri team said they had not heard from the three climbers. “The only news we have is that Sajid Ali [Sadpara’s son] is safe from Camp 3. “

He also thanked the Pakistani army for conducting a search and rescue mission using a helicopter and the Icelandic Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its cooperation.

The news of the missing climbers prompted several hashtags to evolve on Twitter, with netizens and politicians praying for their safe return.

President Arif Alvi said he hoped they were alive and well. “They are very courageous climbers. We pray for their safety,” he said.

PPP President Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, while praying for their safe return, called for all possible efforts to find the missing men.

Speaking about Sadpara, Bilawal said: “Finding him, a man who risked his life to raise the national flag on the highest peaks in the world, should be a priority.”

