TOM TUGENDHAT: Our academics bow down to a regime guilty of genocide

Chinese Ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming recently bade Britain farewell in a characteristic style. Drawing on golden memories of his time here, he recalled his humble role in President Xi Jinpings’ 2015 state visit and New Years Eve parties on the banks of the Thames.

He also mentioned the happy days he received honorary degrees in ceremonies at Huddersfield and Nottingham universities. The details were revealing. What had the Chinese ambassador done to deserve these garlands?

Here is a man who represented a country accused of genocide by our closest ally, the United States; whose state broadcaster has been denied a license to broadcast propaganda in the UK; and whose companies are linked to an army that targets our innovations. He was certainly not a natural friend of Great Britain.

Disappointing details of the persecution of Uyghur Muslims involving concentration camps, torture, sterilization, brainwashing and rape have been emerging for years.

Yet the Beijing ambassador to Britain would blithely argue, though not convincingly, that video footage showing large numbers of blindfolded, chained, and shaven-headed Uyghurs waiting to be driven to trains , were a daily transfer of prisoners. The next minute, he is to receive the red carpet treatment by UK universities.

Chinese Ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming recently bade Britain farewell in characteristic style

Huddersfield University awarded him an honorary doctorate in 2019 at the opening of a new Confucius Institute, in partnership with East China University of Science and Technology in Shanghai. The objective of this merger was innovation in science and technology.

During this time, His Excellency became an honorary Doctor of Laws from Nottingham, urging his young audience to consolidate the Sino-British Golden Era and to handle disputes wisely.

These snapshots and the murky web of financial transactions they conjure up look more and more like a sham.

Why do British universities bow so enthusiastically to the Chinese state which refuses freedom of thought?

Huddersfield University (pictured) awarded him an honorary doctorate in 2019 when a new Confucius Institute opened, in partnership with East China University of Science and Technology in Shanghai.

The sad truth is that some of our universities, a fundamental part of the British innovation economy, have been driven by a mixture of naivety and greed.

Among the UK’s most prestigious institutions, some have supplemented their income with sponsorship of Chinese military and technology companies which, it must not be said, have goals totally contrary to ours. And these universities did this as they received billions in cash from UK taxpayers.

The House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, which I chair, noted that despite 100,000 Chinese students at UK universities, there has been little debate about China’s influence on campuses, despite the evidence that this infringes academic freedom and ends free debate on topics such as Tibet and Taiwan.

Even Universities UK, which represents our 140 universities, has warned against the misappropriation of research results, including the seizure of research data and intellectual property.

Has UK-based research been used in the crackdown on minorities and democracy activists in China? I fear it is almost certain that our universities have, perhaps only in part, become catalysts in crushing dissent.

Three examples emerge from new research from Civitas. There are links between Cambridges and the National University of Defense Technology of China, a United States-sanctioned organization for the development of nuclear missiles.

In addition, the research units of the Imperial Colleges, sponsored by Chinese arms suppliers, notably the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, which designs the latest generation of stealth fighters.

Finally, there are the Scottish centers, one of which is studying radar jamming with a laboratory linked to the military in China.

Make no mistake: these are some of the best universities not only in Britain but in the world. They are at the forefront of research and attract the world’s brightest students and teachers.

Universities should collaborate with the private sector in the field of research. For example, millions of us will benefit from the partnership between Oxford and AstraZeneca to produce a vaccine against Covid-19.

But in the race to stay ahead, it is evident that some UK universities have lost their moral benchmarks and do not promote academic freedom, but undermine our strategic interests.

By opening the doors of our universities to China, we are negotiating our competitive advantage and, for a price, we are handing over the secrets that will help an often hostile country to become the greatest military power of the 21st century.

University leaders must recognize that the great hope of the past two decades that China will gradually open up politically as its economy becomes more competitive have been dashed. A Maoist personality cult has been established around President Xi, with his personal thought embedded in China’s constitution, for everyone to study.

He allowed what Foreign Minister Dominic Raab called a serious attack on Hong Kong rights and freedoms by ordering the mass arrests of politicians and activists. Freedom is so blatantly crushed that the UK gives many Hong Kong residents all UK passport holders the right to live and work here.

Universities must wake up to these abuses.

The government must introduce rules that govern research that UK higher education institutions conduct with Chinese participation, sponsorship or support. Special attention must be paid to science and technology, where it is clear that our competitive advantage is entrusted to a strategic adversary.

It seems that Xi learned from Lenin that the capitalist will really sell you the rope you use to hang him. Or in our case, design it.