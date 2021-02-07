Boris Johnson joins British youth and vows not to let Covid ruin their dreams





BORIS JOHNSON has pledged to be good at ‘generation lockdown’ by thanking Britain’s youth for ‘shoulder the burden’ of the pandemic. PM has vowed he will not let Britain’s youth down and remains “determined” to ensure that “young people’s prospects are not affected” by Covid. Read our live coronavirus blog for the latest news and updates 4 Boris Johnson has vowed not to let Britain’s youth down, acknowledging the immense sacrifice young people make Credit: Reuters 4 Mr Johnson thanked the young people for enduring a virus that rarely posed a deadly threat to them Credit: Getty Images – Getty He recognizes the immense sacrifice made by young people whose lives have been turned upside down by the pandemic. In an article for the Sunday Express, Mr Johnson thanked the young people for enduring a virus that rarely posed a deadly threat to them. He said: I am determined that their outlook will not be affected by everything they have been through. They have taken on this burden willingly and with great resilience and they deserve the thanks of the nation. “ It comes as the prime minister has pledged an additional $ 300 million in catch-up money for every level of education – from early childhood to schools and colleges – on top of the $ 1 billion announced last year. Continuing, the Prime Minister recognized the harmful consequences of the coronavirus crisis on young people. 4 Prime Minister is “determined that the prospects of young people are not damaged Credit: AFP 4 Prime Minister acknowledged the consequences of the coronavirus crisis on young people Credit: Getty Images – Getty “The mental health and well-being of young people has of course suffered during the pandemic,” he added. “The compassion and patience of British youth has made us all proud. It comes as Boris Johnson warned on Saturday that it is “still early days” to start talking about the opening of the company reports suggesting the ads could reopen in May. The Prime Minister has pledged to establish a ‘road map’ later this month to ease restrictions as he faces pressure from Tory MPs to ease the current lockdown once the most vulnerable have been removed. vaccinated. Downing street confirmed on Friday that the vaccination schedule planned to reach all people aged 50 and over, as well as adults aged 16 to 65 in a risk group, by May. Meanwhile, Mr Johnson recently announced that schools cannot reopen until March 8. PRIME TARGET Rishi Sunak urged to slap ‘Amazon’ tax on online shopping to save High Street Exclusive RIP OUT! Guy Ritchie used time off program to pay pub staff when it was worth $ 100 million EARLY START Boris Johnson under pressure from Tory MPs to open schools after mid-term HELL HOUSE Man whose house had ‘hundreds of problems’ asks Persimmon to rebuild it from scratch LAWLESS LONDON Man in his 20s is killed, teenager injured in London double stab wounds Exclusive DOG HORROR Woman mutilated to death by bull mastiff as neighbors tell ‘horrible screams’ The prime minister said he “understands that people want to go further” and get back to normalcy as quickly as possible – and insisted: “I share this urgency”. But he has pledged not to open schools too early to prevent the nation from being “forced to back down” in the event that coronavirus infections start to rise again. The Prime Minister added: “This is the cautious approach, you better stick to it.”







