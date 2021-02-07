Opposition parties want to continue corrupt practices in Senate polls: Murad





ISLAMABAD – Federal Communications and Post Minister Murad Saeed said on Saturday that opposition parties did not support legislation for open-ballot senatorial elections as they wanted to continue corrupt practices as in the past.

Addressing a press conference here, he said Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government introduced the bill to end corrupt practices in senatorial elections, as seen in the past.

“The opposition parties oppose the bill because they want to continue the corruption and the use of money during the elections,” he said. Murad Saeed said the opposition created obstacles to ensure transparency in the electoral process, but at the same time spoke of election rigging.

He said the government under Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to ending the horse trade and the use of money in senatorial elections. He said former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto wanted to bring transparency to the electoral process, but unfortunately his political party overlooked the issue. He said the PTI expelled 20 of its members from Provincial Assemblies (PTAs) after being convicted of taking money in the 2018 Senate polls.

The minister said that the opposition had also turned around on the issue of resigning the assemblies, adding that they had no connection with the masses as their only objective was to obtain the ordinance on national reconciliation. (NRO).

He said people rejected the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) account, adding that they should return the looted money first after people can forgive them.

He said that the real face of the opposition parties was exposed as their interest was to protect corruption. He said the government would never issue a National Reconciliation Order (NRO) to corrupt elements.

While criticizing the statement of the Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto, the minister said that Bilawal, who became a leader, but he never worked for the party as a worker or took part in no struggle.

Murad Saeed also criticized the performance of the PPP government in Sindh province. He said Mian Nawaz Sharif used to play cricket in Gymkhana (Lahore) with his own referee, adding that Nawaz Sharif had traveled abroad for medical treatment but had not yet returned.

He said the masses rejected the opposition’s irresponsible policy as it focused only on safeguarding the corruption of its leaders. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was working hard for the national interest while opposition leaders were busy protecting only their corruption.

The minister said the former rulers lived in the prime minister’s luxurious house, in addition to setting up many camp offices for themselves, but never cared about the homeless living on the highways. open.

On the contrary, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan did not set up any camp office and resided in his personal home instead of the Prime Minister’s House to cut expenses and save money for the welfare of the masses.

Murad Saeed said various amendments were proposed by the opposition in the National Accountability Office’s ordinance when discussing the laws relating to the Financial Action Task Force.

The minister said the government had not been blackmailed by them, after which they took to the roads to save their ill-gotten money and launched a campaign against state institutions.

“The international media have also broadcast documentaries on the property and corruption of Sharifs and Zardari,” he said.

Murad Saeed said the majority of PML-N leaders encroached on government land during their tenure.

The minister thanked the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) for attending Prime Minister Imran Khan’s public meeting and rejecting the bogus 11-party show, adding that people had rejected the “ jalsas of opposition parties across the country.

He said the current government has launched a health insurance program whereby 100% free treatment will be provided to the population, adding that the task is completed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and is also underway in Punjab, AJK, and

Gilgit-Baltistan. The Minister expressed the wish that the same health insurance program be set up in Sindh.

Responding to a question, he said the government of the day was paying off loans obtained by previous governments.

He added that many sectors, including construction, textiles, export and remittances, had improved thanks to government policies.

