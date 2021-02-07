PM Modi to launch Asom Mala, the foundation stone of two Assam hospitals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for two hospitals and launch “Asom Mala”, a program for national highways and major district roads on Sunday, in Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur district, Assam.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi, “I will be among the people of Assam tomorrow. During a program in Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur district, the ‘Asom Mala’ program will be launched, which will strengthen the road infrastructure of the city. State. This initiative will contribute to the economic progress of Assam and improve connectivity. “

“The foundations of the medical schools and hospitals of Biswanath and Charaideo will be laid. This will strengthen the health infrastructure of Assam. In recent years, the state has made rapid progress in the field of health. has benefited not only Assam, but the entire Northeast as well, “he said in another tweet added.

“Asom Mala”, aimed at helping improve national highways and major district road networks in the state.

“The program is unique in that it emphasizes efficient maintenance through the continuous collection of field data and its linkage to the Road Asset Management System (ROMS),” the statement said. press from the Prime Minister’s office.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal will be present on the occasion.

The two faculties of medicine and hospitals are being created in Biswanath and Charaideo for a total cost estimated at more than 1100 crores. Each hospital will have a capacity of 500 beds and a capacity of 100 MBBS. The increase in the number of medical schools and hospitals will not only alleviate the shortage of physicians in the state, but will also make Assam a hub for tertiary care and medical education for the entire northern region. -Is.