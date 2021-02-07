Beijing watches Biden on Nixon-Kissinger track

China is indeed offering cooperation on climate and trade issues in exchange for recognizing Beijing’s suzerainty over the Himalayan mountains, the South China Sea and both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

Richard Milhous Nixon, the 37th President of the United States, left office prematurely after winning a second term. There was considerable heartburn in the White House during much of his time there in 1969-75 because it was Henry A. Kissinger, rather than his boss, who appeared on the covers of magazines. Kissinger was even awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for helping to unnecessarily prolong the Vietnam War for four more years rather than ending it in 1971 on the same terms Hanoi imposed in 1975. Another contributing factor to him Ensuring the price was perhaps the carpet shelling recommended by Kissinger not only from Vietnam, but also from Laos and Cambodia. The deaths of millions of people in the latter country were brought to the door of Pol Pot, who was supported by the PRC. The reality is that much of the carnage was caused by the bombing. Kissinger followed Winston Spencer Churchill’s lead in writing the story of his years in power himself. In either case, these were presented as a triumph of genius over the bad thinking of others, when in fact Churchill and Kissinger were most often wrong. Kissinger has spent considerable time chatting with reporters and historians, so it was no surprise that the credit for opening up to the PRC was given to him rather than Nixon, which was the idea. . A similar situation occurred in India later, when it was Finance Minister Manmohan Singh who received almost all the credit for economic reform rather than the architect himself, the modest Pamulaparthy Venkata Narasimha Rao. The somewhat less spectacular performance of Manmohan Singh the reformer in his much larger post of Prime Minister in 2004-2014 indicates how, like a good public servant, the gentle and intellectually gifted but not daring economist adjusted his performance to wishes. from the boss. Sonia Gandhi was a world apart from Narasimha Rao, and this manifested itself in the quality of the rule in 1992-96 compared to the UPA period. Back in Kissinger, it is astonishing that a statue of the man was not erected in any Chinese city, because he handed over the store to Chairman Mao and Prime Minister Zhou, he was so charmed by the titans who ruled the PRC in its early days. decades. Concession after concession was offered by the United States and generously pocketed by the secretly surprised CCP negotiating team, which, of course, constantly complained that the freebies were too few, always too few even when they were excessive.

Kissinger didn’t have to be so generous, including throwing Taiwan under the bus, in addition to seeking to start war between his new ally, the PRC, and India. Mao and Zhou had understood for years that there was no choice but to move against the USSR, and needed very little encouragement or concessions to continue to do so. Just as they had used the period of struggle against the Japanese occupation to build the PLA, the CCP leadership used the concessions offered by Washington (and soon by the allies of this superpower) to begin the process of downgrading of China. in a superpower itself, a task their successors accomplished a little over ten years ago. By the time Secretary General Xi Jinping took over the CCP and CMC and, through the party and its military, the PRC, the country he now ruled was well on its way to becoming the predominant power on the planet. It’s no wonder that Xi abandoned the cover-up of many of the CCP’s goals favored by his predecessors and adopted unmistakable transparency about the direction the country was moving in. From the start of his reign, the secretary general placed the PLA at the center of PRC diplomacy, using the foreign ministry as the facilitator of PLA movements and, where appropriate, as a lubricant to facilitate their movement. the way. Mao ensured that the regime he installed in 1949 developed the characteristics of permanence, and it is Xi’s intention to ensure that Beijing’s rise to the top of the table, displacing Washington , takes place during his mandate. As this may take longer than the two terms conventionally assigned to the PRC leadership since Jiang Zemin, this convention has been set aside.

Xi Jinping has surrounded himself with a team of knowledgeable, best and brightest advisers that this country of 1.3 billion people with its ancient civilization has to offer. They know that for at least five or six more years, they must prevent the end of the concessions they obtain from entities in the United States or linked to that country by alliances. Mao and Zhou offered Nixon and Henry Kissinger an offer to work together to bring down the Soviet Union, a task they were committed to anyway. In return for the false favor, they demanded substantial concessions, which Henry Kissinger was all too willing to recommend to his boss. As in the case of Shimla in 1972, one side left with the goodies, while the other remained in hand with the invoice for the bag of concessions he had handed over. Now Xi Jinping, through the talented Yang Jiechi, has offered a similar deal to President Biden and Vice President Harris. Xi and Yang both seem convinced that there are enough friends of the Beijing nomenklatura (a founding member of whom served in the Trump cabinet) in Washington, New York and San Francisco to ensure acceptance of their offer to cooperation on climate and trade issues in exchange. for the recognition of Beijing’s suzerainty over the Himalayan mountains, the South China Sea and both sides of the Taiwan Strait. Of course, all that is required is the acceptance in practice of such suzerainty. The United States would be free to profess opposition to such measures on the part of the PRC, as long as the opposition was verbal or comprised of media pyrotechnics with no effect on the situation on the ground. The reality is that there is no other choice for the CCP leadership than to move forward with both climate change mitigation and trade simplification, as both are in the process. interest of the PRC. Getting any concession from Washington (let alone the Kissinger one explicitly requested by Yang Jiechi) would be a bonus to the plans of the CCP secretary general. Is there a Henry Kissinger in the Biden administration who will once again play Santa the way the Nixons emissary has done in the past? It will depend on whether Biden and Harris understand the nature of the unilateral deal hanging from them, or whether they are accepted and make concessions that are completely unnecessary to ensure China’s trade and climate compliance.