Boris Johnson will not let the European Union ‘push Britain’

Boris Johnson won’t let European Union push Britain, as attorney general insists we will do whatever it takes to get a good settlement
Prime Minister threatened to cut parts of Brexit deal
Attorney General Suella Braverman says Mr Johnson is doing ‘all he can’
DUP’s Arlene Foster says hampering trade ties could ‘disrupt’ peace settlement
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not allow the UK to be pushed around by the EU over Northern Ireland, according to the attorney general.
Suella Braverman says the Prime Minister will do all he can to get changes to the Brexit deal to ensure there are no barriers in the Irish Sea.
His comment comes as Boris Johnson has threatened to remove parts of the deal unless the EU agrees to facilitate checks on goods coming from the UK.
Suella Braverman says PM is doing ‘all he can’ to get changes to Brexit deal
She told the Sunday Telegraph: ‘Boris resisted the EU last year and we got a good deal.
“I am really convinced that we are not going to let the EU push Northern Ireland.
“We will do whatever it takes to ensure a good settlement for the Union.
The Prime Minister made it clear that we are going to do whatever we can ‘
Last month, supermarket shelves in Northern Ireland were empty of fresh produce due to the trade deal.
And two days ago, DUP leader Arlene Foster demanded Boris Johnson abandon the Northern Ireland protocol, saying the Brexit provisions ‘had not worked and could not work’.
She warned that obstructing trade ties between Ulster and Britain upset the “delicate” peace settlement.
Physical inspections of goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain, which are required under the Northern Ireland Protocol, have been suspended at ports due to staff intimidation.
Police insisted there was no evidence loyalist paramilitaries were involved in the campaign, instead blaming disgruntled individuals and small groups.
Northern Ireland Chief Constable Simon Byrn also pleaded for communities to ‘take a step back’ amid mounting tensions over post-Brexit barriers with mainland Britain.
