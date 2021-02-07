Jokowi does not answer the letter AHY, PDIP: Exactly! : National Okezone

JAKARTA – The palace mentions the president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will not respond to the letter from the President General Democratic Party Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY). Jokowi did not respond to Presidential Chief of Staff (KSP) Moeldoko’s alleged involvement in AHY’s attempted coup.
In response to this, Indonesian Wrestling Democratic Party (PDIP) politician Andreas Hugo Pereira said the measures the president had chosen to not respond to the letter were very appropriate.
“The president’s response through Secretary of State to General PD AHY’s question about Moeldoko’s involvement in the case of the Democratic Party’s efforts at KLB is very appropriate,” Andreas told reporters on Saturday. (6/2/2021).
Also Read: Surati Jokowi, TP3 Asks To Meet To Discuss Death Of 6 FPI Soldiers
He said that, through Secretary of State Pratikno’s statement, this was answered, because the Extraordinary Congress (KLB) issue was an internal party matter. So, Andreas continued, the Democratic Party’s efforts to attract the view that the Jokowi government was practicing New Order-style political intervention failed.
“With this response, the PD’s attempt to shoot the PD did not give the impression that the Jokowi government was practicing the policy of government intervention in political parties as if Jokowi’s ‘cadre of opinion’ was practicing interventionist policy of the New Order in the case of the PD developed by Andi Mallarangeng ”, he said.
He further explained, from this case, at least some lessons can be learned. First, he said internal party affairs should not be brought into the public space because they were seen as unnecessary.
“There is no advantage, it only reflects the fragility of the internal leadership of the political party,” he said.
Read also: AHY coup, Democrats of South Sulawesi: Moeldoko is not alone, our seniors are tempted
The second lesson, he said, is that formulating opinions that are out of context are no longer sold as political sales. According to him, the public and the media are increasingly critical, so placing a framing of opinion, such as aligning the Jokowi government with the New Order regime, does not make sense.
“The public certainly hopes that political parties will be more professional so that anyone or whatever political party in the future will be smart in running their respective households, so that the nation’s energy can be more focused in solving the nation’s biggest problems, ”he said.
As previously reported, the letter from the Chairman of the Democratic Party, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY), to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is deemed unnecessary. The letter talks about the existence of senior government officials attempting to coup Democratic leaders.
Secretary of State (Mensesneg) Pratikno said the issues raised by AHY were internal democratic issues. The party, which was founded by Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), has an internal mechanism to resolve party issues.
“We have received the letter and we do not think there is a need to respond due to the internal dynamics of the party,” Pratikno said in Jakarta on Thursday February 4, 2021.
(Ari)