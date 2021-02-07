Can Palestine Matter? | The hill

Every democracy has budding tyrants, dogmatists who want to force others to subordinate themselves, fringe groups who revere unrealistic crystallized memories of past imaginary glories and fear a less predictable future. The way it’s supposed to work is that the marginal enemies of democracy remain marginal; they’re never supposed to direct the whole series.

But everywhere in the world the improbable has become probable. While Francis Fukuyama once bragged about the end of the struggle for the contours of governments and the end of history came with the supremacy of market liberalism, today’s autocratic thugs are twisting their country’s government institutions. in permanent and self-enriching sinecures.

We saw Xi Jinping replace Mao in the Chinese firmament, Viktor Orban strangle democracy in Hungary, like Stalin Vladimir Poutine Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin Russian court orders mining giant to pay nearly billions of dollars for arctic spill Navalny is too hot for ‘Putin poisoning’ Biden: US takes’ urgent action ” to improve cybersecurity PLUS murdering enemies at home and abroad and Donald Trump provokes a physical assault from his supporters against the U.S. Capitol as Senators, Representatives and their staff hide in fear. Vice President Pence also had to hide from those who thought they would stop the theft.

Another place where democracy died overnight but not everyone noticed is Palestine. Mahmoud Abbas, its current president, was elected 15 years ago for a four-year term but has never left. He assumed the presidency of the Palestinian National Authority during George W. Bush’s second term. Politics in the Middle East is complicated, but candidates who fight colonialism and occupation and fight for religious and political autonomy often have an advantage over secularists. Bush’s insistence on free Palestinian elections (because he believed democracy would put the right people in power) gave Hamas, more militarily anti-Israel, a majority in the legislature and prime minister until then. that civil war breaks out between him and the Abbas Fatah party.

Abbas, 85, also known as Abu Mazen, has had a good time stifling democracy. First, few leaders in Europe and the United States wanted Hamas or the autonomous Muslim Brotherhood, of which they are a part. Second, democracy in Palestine is naturally fragile amid the pressures, real and fabricated, of the Israeli occupation. Israel is a democracy but, for many, the Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu Benjamin (Bibi) NetanyahuMORE seemed anything but a true Democrat, another reason to turn a blind eye to Abu Mazens’ endless tenure.

When President Obama and Vice President Biden attempted to advance the Israeli-Palestinian two-state solution, Israel became the main opponent who could not be named and Palestine the obvious victim who ultimately could no longer walk in the front door in order to maintain the varnish of Israeli-American Harmony. But all the main Democrats, especially Biden and then Secretary of State John Kerry John KerryAOC is an asset to Democrats, Greene is an albatross because GOP Biden’s climate plan can work if the sea is bright OVER NIGHT ENERGY: Senate committee advances Granholm’s appointment as head of energy | EPA Candidate Regan Promises ‘Emergency’ on Climate Change in Confirmation Hearing | Omar asks Biden to block construction of pipeline in Minnesota MORE, were enraged at Israel’s continued settlement expansion and violence against Palestinians. The last thing the Obama team was going to do was tell Abu Mazen he had to go. So he stayed, slowly pushing aside his rivals, handing out largesse of foreign aid to his servants and family.

By the time President Trump Donald Trump quits Chamber of Commerce CEO: reports Fox News Media cancels Lou Dobbs show GOP lawmakers call for Pelosi fine for new screenings READ MORE made his first official overseas trip to Saudi Arabia, no one in his team cared what Abu Mazen was doing. Jared kushner Jared Corey Kushner Trump family banker ousted from Deutsche Bank over real estate transaction Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump reports drop in income Biden promises no family member will work in the White House MORE, the negotiator and son-in-law of Middle East presidents, essentially rolled out a deal of the century that was never negotiated with the Palestinians who lost ground (literally) in the West Bank, lost the battle over the relocation of the Washington embassy in Jerusalem, and has become completely irrelevant in discussions of security and stability in the Middle East.

Abu Mazen has occasionally launched a UN resolution condemning Israeli actions, or attempted to take what appeared to be a principled stance against Kushners’ trade diplomacy in the region. But stagnant for more than a decade after his term ended, he lost Arabs, Americans, Europeans and even the support of his own people. His legacy as the second elected president of the Palestines was supplanted by that of an anti-democratic party leader whose cronies became (as Orwell might have put it) the biggest pigs in the trough.

President Biden and his team know about Israel and the many different angles in the unsolved Rubiks Cube of an Israeli-Palestinian end state that most can live with. Obama has tried and failed to help the Palestinians, then pushed them away behind his priorities, and Trump has ignored them, but Biden’s team undoubtedly wants to see the issue of zero legitimacy addressed in Palestinian political leaders before they dance together on anything.

This is the only reason Abu Mazen called for parliamentary elections on May 22, presidential elections on July 31 and elections to the Palestinian National Council on August 31, but the same challenges immediately emerge: Will Fatah create there a united ticket with Hamas? Will some of the new rival parties be admitted? Will the still popular imprisoned politician Marwan Barghouti try to use his power to obtain new, less corrupt leaders or to keep the old gang in power?

Almost everything around Palestine is radically changing, and Palestine needs a reset of new, younger, uncorrupted rulers who know the state and who are done fighting battles that no longer have Abraham’s accords normalizing relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan deprive Palestine of its relevance, and young Palestinian leaders rise up and call for an end to the status quo and of Abu Mazens’ mandate.

In 1993, President Clinton invited young people from Seeds of Peace, a nonprofit organization that brought Palestinian, Israeli, Egyptian and American teens together at a summer camp to witness the historic signing on the lawn of the White House of the Oslo accords between Yitzhak Rabin and Yasser Arafat. The young people of this era are now in their late 30s and early 40s, and have remained engaged in the great debates on civic and international justice, and perhaps among the leaders that Palestine should begin to seek for. his post-Abu Mazen era.

After the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol, Senator. Jeanne Shaheen Cynthia (Jeanne) Jeanne Shaheen Senate signals broad support for more targeted coronavirus relief checks Biparty group of senators calls for more targeted relief checks Moderates pledge to ‘be a force’ under (DN.H.) spoke about the moment in 2012 when she and the chairman of the Senate External Relations Committee Jim risch Jim Elroy RischHarris throws first decisive votes as Senate Vice President’s committee pushes Biden’s choice for UN Ambassador to Burma Coup poses early test for Biden’s foreign policy MORE (R-Idaho) met Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, encouraging him to accept national election results showing he had lost. They told him that democratic leaders must protect democracy and do the right thing when the people’s vote says it’s time to go as the peaceful transfer of power is what defines great leaders. Saakashvili then announced the results and conceded.

It will be difficult for Abbas to wipe the stain of clinging to power for more than a decade after his tenure, but he can now play a role in constructively withdrawing and encouraging a new group of potential Palestinian leaders to manifest.

Steve Clemons is editor-in-chief of The Hill.