



Islamabad: The unexplored beauty of the Potohar landscape is now ready to welcome nature lovers with the inauguration of an information center, walking track, jeep track and tower of lookout at Chinji National Park, located 130 km from Islamabad.

The inauguration of these facilities was recently organized by the Ministry of Climate Change. Local officials, government officials and media representatives attended the ceremony. Prime Minister Malik Amin Aslam Khan’s Special Assistant inaugurated the facilities.

In the information center, you are greeted by a colorful display of information about the natural and historical treasures of the region. The architecture, memorabilia, plush model of endangered Urial and the traditional design of the Center remind you of all facilities of international standards. In addition to the shaded hills, huge rocks with remarkable shapes, a watchtower with an explicit view of the park.

Chinji Reserved Forest was declared a national park in July 1987. However, the park could not get any attention for a proper initiative to ensure effective management of the park’s resources. The park has been managed under a traditional management system focused solely on protecting and enhancing the existing forest which offers unique geological features, diverse landscapes and rich biological diversity.

Developed under the Sustainable Forest Management (SFM) Project, Chinji National Park, one of the four national parks in the Potohar region, is located in the Talagang Forestry Sub-division, Chakwalat District , at an altitude of 680 m (2231 feet). The total area of ​​Chinji Reserve Forest, commonly known as scrub forest, is 15,003 acres. The other three national parks in the Potohar region include Margallah Hills, Kalla Chitta, and Murree-Kotli Sattian-Kahuta.

Chinji National Park has a subtropical broadleaf evergreen forest. It is home to many species of mammals, birds, reptiles and insects. The presence of large bodies of water, shaped like lakes, adds to the diversity of habitat and associated fauna that is not generally available in arid regions. The most important mammal in the park is the Punjab Urial, which is also game. Asiatic jackal, Cape hare, red fox, scaly anteater or pangolin, jungle cat, porcupine, hedgehog, mongoose, five-striped palm squirrel, musk shrew are also reported in the region.

The reptiles found in the area are the Bengal monitor lizard, the yellow bellied gecko, and the Indian lizard. Chukar, Showy Partridge, Gray Francolin, Common Quail, Blue Common Pigeon, Black Winged Stilts, Laughing Dove, Red Wattled Lapwing, Raven Pheasant, White-throated Kingfisher, Red-vented Bulbul, Black-shouldered Kite, Red Deer Common fly, Common teal, and Common pochard are common bird species found in the area.

It is also the closest national park to Islamabad, which increases its importance for the promotion of ecotourism. The GDF project has developed an access road inside the park, an information center, viewpoints, watchtowers, resting places for the facilitation of visitors as part of the implementation the management plan drawn up under the GDF project.

The objective of the development of this information center and this watchtower is to create a model that will be repeated in all national parks to promote ecotourism as envisaged by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Through national parks, will plan to protect nature, provide jobs and promote eco-tourism. As you can see, the architecture of this information center and watchtower combines local architecture, said SAPM Amin Aslam Khan in a media interview at the inauguration.

He said that as part of the prime ministers’ initiatives on protected areas, the ministry launched two interventions in Chinji National Park. It was declared a national park in 1987, but it remained a paper national park because there was no government intervention afterwards to facilitate visitors. After the inauguration of these facilities, we are in the process of manufacturing the PC 1 for the provision of the basic facilities on all the tracks and trails created in the park which we aim to complete in the next two years, he said. said, adding that they are planning to start different activities in the park in the near future which includes hiking, biking, four-wheel drive for which a rugged trail has been created.

He said the government plans to create a chain of national parks in this region. We are working on a wetland reserve in Namal which is connected to Salt Range National Park and next to this chain is Ara-Basharat National Park which is linked to Salt Range National Park.

Recently, the New York Times recognized the importance of the Sat Range area in the history of human civilization. There are many historical sites in this region which are hidden from the general public eye like Nandna Fort and Tilla Jogian etc. It is Imran Khan’s vision to revive and be proud of our heritage, SAPM said.

The ministry also plans to set up a tracking and tracing system to observe people’s interest, as was done in the Moto tunnel in Ayubia. SAPM said that within a month of the inauguration, around 100,000 people visited the Moto tunnel despite it being out of season and the tunnel not being properly advertised.

