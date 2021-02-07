Roberta Kaplan, the lawyer who confronts Donald Trump and the far right





“I don’t really like a bully,” says Roberta Kaplan, explaining what drove her to become a lawyer – and that’s what now drives her to sue Donald Trump and the numbers on the American far right, even though this has led to multiple threats against her.

The 54-year-old rose to fame in 2013 with a Supreme Court victory in the Edie Windsor case, in which she declared unconstitutional a federal law limiting marriage to a union between a man and a woman.

The decision paved the way for the legalization of same-sex marriage in the United States in 2015.

With this fame and multiple professional accolades, the Harvard and Columbia graduate, whose wife is a Democratic activist, is now at the forefront of several legal battles against Trump.

Co-founder of the Time’s Up movement that provides legal aid to victims of sexual assault, Kaplan sued Trump for libel on behalf of former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll.

Carroll said she was raped by Trump at a New York department store in the mid-1990s.

Trump denied the charge, saying “she’s not my type” and calling Carroll a liar, which sparked a libel suit.

Two friends Carroll confided in at the time are expected to testify and Kaplan is confident her client will win.

Kaplan, a specialist in commercial litigation, represents a group of plaintiffs who have invested in a marketing company called “ACN” which they accuse Trump and his children of fraudulently promoting.

Kaplan also represents Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, who accuses the former president and her brother and sister of depriving her of part of the family heirloom.

“In all of these cases, Trump has acted like a terrible tyrant, quite frankly,” Kaplan told AFP in an interview with Zoom.

She says it will take “a lot of patience and stubbornness” to defeat the former president, adding “he’s ready and willing to literally use every trick in the book to stall, delay and play games.”

Beyond Trump, Kaplan is also leading the only civilian action against major neo-Nazis and white supremacists implicated in the Charlottesville violence in August 2017.

The trial is due to start in October.

“I really wish I had been wrong to see Charlottesville the way I did – as a very scary and disturbing warning of what was going on in this country and what was yet to come,” Kaplan said.

– Anti-Semitic attacks –

The January 6 assault on the United States Capitol proved that the right-wing forces at work in Charlottesville “have continued to grow” and now represent “the greatest threat to the security of our country,” she added. .

They also pose a threat to her personal safety, with a private company providing her with daily reports of threats circulating against her on social media.

“I’m an open lesbian, I’m New Yorker. I’m a woman. I’m in charge of Time’s Up. There are a lot of things outside people might want to criticize me for.

“But what really shocked me is that the vast majority of the statements they make relate to me being Jewish,” she said.

Other threats come from unlikely sources. As the former lawyer for Amber Heard, the ex-wife of actor Johnny Depp, Kaplan has felt the wrath of “Pirates of the Caribbean” fans.

The election of Joe Biden, however, makes her optimistic about the future.

She says her administration is aware of the threat posed by domestic right-wing extremists.

“They (the FBI agents) were very successful in infiltrating some of the jihadist terrorist groups after 9/11. It should be easier to infiltrate the domestic US terrorist groups,” Kaplan said.

