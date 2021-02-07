Bottlenecks in vaccine deployment in Southeast Asia, News and current affairs in Southeast Asia

The Malaysian Ministry of Health completed a 550-kilometer practical run in rural Sarawak to test its Covid-19 vaccine supply chain, while Indonesian President Joko Widodo was seen on live TV receiving the vaccine.

Southeast Asian countries are slowly rolling out vaccines, overcoming regulatory hurdles and accelerating infections and providing bottlenecks to a large and diverse population in the first such mass vaccination in the history of humanity.

Earlier vaccination programs against diseases like polio and tuberculosis had a captive audience: schoolchildren, for example.

This time everyone needs a shot. The effort will be uneven. Experts say richer countries will be faster to deploy vaccines, aided by well-endowed medical services and experience with past epidemics.

But political will, logistics and regulations will weigh on the pace of vaccination.

“The volume of people to be vaccinated is a problem to be overcome,” Wiku Adisasmito, spokesperson for Indonesia’s national Covid-19 task force, told The Sunday Times.

Indonesia aims to vaccinate two-thirds of its roughly 270 million people – enough to effectively stop transmission of the virus – over the next 15 months, the government said last month.

Immunization rates of nearly one million per day are “manageable” in the overcrowded and more urbanized western half of the archipelago, Wiku said. But it will be a daunting task in remote islands with more limited power grids, roads and health workers.

Indonesia can call on its military and logistics companies to help with the effort, he said. “On remote islands, transportation, logistics and the cold chain will be problematic. But that doesn’t mean it can’t be fixed.

For its part, Malaysia hopes to immunize its 32 million citizens over the next 18 months, after receiving its first vaccine delivery this month.

Health officials concluded a week ago a vaccine delivery practice that started in Belgium, where Pfizer-BioNTech injects Covid-19, and ended in a rural health clinic in Belaga, Sarawak.

The successful repeat consisted of testing a distribution chain through which the vaccine must remain at minus 70 ° C.

The region’s wealthiest and geographically smaller economies are expected to complete immunization even faster.

Singapore started vaccinations at the end of December and hopes to have enough doses to cover all citizens and residents by September.

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) said on Jan.27 that Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan would achieve so-called collective immunity by the end of the year, with Australia and New Zealand soon to follow. .

But limited resources and regulatory delays in the rest of the region will conflict with the reality of reaching 650 million people scattered across a representative sample of towns, villages and jungles.

Vietnam and Thailand will not be sufficiently immunized until the middle of next year at the earliest. Indonesia’s ambition to vaccinate 181.5 million people over the next 15 months will take twice as long.

Laos, Myanmar and other poor countries will not achieve collective immunity until 2025, if at all.

The resulting patchwork of immunity and vulnerability risks giving the virus a chance to mutate. Countries will need to pool their resources to expand immunization to poorer neighbors to keep the pandemic at bay.

“It is in the interest of vaccinated countries to help,” said EIU analyst Imogen Page-Jarrett, who helped write the report.

Regulatory bottlenecks are also wreaking havoc. While Thailand will import around two million doses of Sinovac by April for health workers, it relies on a locally produced version of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, but the first doses will not be available until June.

The company that will make the AstraZeneca vaccine, Siam Bioscience, is owned by King Maha Vajiralongkorn, drawing fire from opposition figures who engage in personal transactions to the detriment of public health.

The government has made few firm plans to buy foreign vaccines except for a combined half a million from Pfizer and AstraZeneca this month and two million doses per month of Sinovac in China by the start of next year for its 108 million inhabitants.

Critics say the delays underscore the lack of coordination among decision makers. But they also illustrate the discomfort with foreign vaccines.

A 2016 Sanofi injection shot against dengue fever in France reportedly made children sick, prompting parents to withdraw children from vaccination campaigns. Tuberculosis vaccine coverage among children under two years of age increased from 90% in 2009 to 69% a decade later.

The rollout in Asia begins as the number of new cases accelerates. The number of infections in Indonesia topped one million last month, with one in four swab tests turning positive.

Although the tally is low compared to the United States and Brazil, it is straining Indonesia’s health infrastructure. The country has half of the hospital beds per 1,000 inhabitants than Malaysia.

Dr Dicky Budiman, an epidemiologist at Griffith University in Queensland, said vaccination could be overemphasized.

Although vaccines can prevent the disease, it is not clear whether they stop transmission. Distance and masks are always essential.

“Vaccination is not the super solution,” Dr Dicky told the Sunday Times. “It’s just one of the tools.”

Additional reporting by Raul Dancel.