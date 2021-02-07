Politics
Turkey to launch new space and health technologies in 2021
ISTANBUL
Turkey is set to launch crucial projects related to the space and healthcare technology sectors in 2021.
Speaking to Anadolu agency, Mehmet Faith Kacir, deputy minister of industry and technology, said Turkey’s response to the pandemic had shown the country could pursue important projects in the sector. of health.
He recalled that the country produced medical devices and drugs during the period of combating the pandemic.
As several countries faced a shortage of medical equipment and devices at the onset of the pandemic, Turkey has taken important steps by producing a medical ventilator, essential in the treatment of COVID19, and other medical equipment.
Turkey has also exported or donated this equipment to dozens of countries, including the United States and EU countries, to combat the pandemic.
The minister informed that four Turkish biotechnology companies are currently working to produce COVID-19 vaccines at the local level.
“So there is a leap period in both the medical device and medicine fields for Turkey, especially in biotechnology,” Kacir said.
Highlighting Turkey’s autonomous vehicle plans, he said Turkey is also leading four important revolutions in the automotive sector: electric motors, internet-connected vehicles, shared cars and autonomous technology.
“Within ten years, more than half of vehicles will be electric cars. In the times to come, cars will be connected to other cars, roads, and even to our bodies via bio-sensors,” added Kacir.
Autonomous driving bus
Citing Turkey’s first electric and autonomous bus – Karsan Atak Electric – which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tested this week, the minister said the vehicle meets level four range standards.
There are six different levels, from zero to five, in Autonomous Technology. While level zero offers only simple warnings, level four does not require a pilot, and level five does not require human intervention.
But these types of vehicles can be driven in special situations.
The Atak Electric bus, which is 8.2 meters (27.2 feet) long, can travel up to 300 kilometers (186.4 miles) without interruption, thanks to its 220 kilowatt BMW Li-Ion batteries.
He said Turkey has some very successful startups and prominent projects, such as the Automotive Joint Venture Group (TOGG), in the field of autonomous technology.
Established in 2018, TOGG has developed the cooperation of five industrial giants, Anadolu Group, BMC, Kok Group, Turkcell and Zorlu Holding, and an umbrella organization, Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey.
In December 2019, the company presented the first prototype electric vehicle, which is expected to be rolled out in 2022 for the market.
“We believe Turkey will be successful in this area. We will soon share our mobility strategy,” he noted.
Electric train
Kacir said Turkey is also focusing on rolling out an electric train. He said the project is in the testing phase and will go into production soon.
“We see significant economic potential in the rail sector. We will be successful,” he said.
Recalling Turkey’s first unicorn – a startup worth over $ 1 billion – Peak Games – sold to US games company Zynga for $ 1.8 billion last year – Kacir pointed out that the country would continue to pursue its success in this area.
picture credit
