Boris vows to release Generation Lockdown: “There is no limit to what you can achieve” | UK | News

Boris Johnson discusses ‘road map’ for reopening schools

The Prime Minister acknowledged that “the immense sacrifice” made by the young people who live has been upset by “a virus which, in truth, seldom poses a mortal threat to them”. Praising the newspaper for discussing the plight of Generation Lockdown, he said, “I am determined that their outlook will not be affected by everything they have been through. “They have taken on this burden willingly and with great resilience – and they deserve the nation’s thanks.” He was speaking after Lucy Thorne, 17, an A-level student from Dorset, wrote him an open letter – published in today’s newspaper – explaining how difficult life is for young people today .

“We are mature enough to understand what is going on in the country and have virtually no capacity to participate in anything that will affect the rest of our lives,” Lucy writes. “Please listen to us!” The Prime Minister’s pledge to children, adolescents and young adults comes as 18 Tory MPs called for schools to be opened in England on February 22, according to Scotland. Mr Johnson promised to “reintegrate young people into education as soon as prudence and prudence permit”. His words follow a poll for the Sunday Express showing 71% support the Sunday Express Generation Lockdown campaign to ensure children, teens and young adults receive financial, educational and long-term mental and physical health support. term to reverse the damaging effects of lockdown. . The Redfield and Wilton poll also showed that 55% believe that so far not enough has been done for Generation Lockdown. In his article for the Sunday Express, the Prime Minister highlighted the measures already announced to help young people.

Boris Johnson vowed to bring young people back to education as soon as caution allows

These include an additional £ 300million in catch-up funds for every level of education, from early childhood to schools and colleges, on top of the £ billion announced last year. He also appointed Sir Kevan Collins as Commissioner for Education Revival to support our long-term plan to ensure that students have the opportunity to catch up on their learning in this legislature. This week, Dr. Alex George was appointed Ambassador for Youth Mental Health to advise the government on this important issue and raise its profile. Mr Johnson said: ‘The mental health and well-being of young people has of course suffered during the pandemic. “The compassion and patience of British youth made us all proud.” His words come as a Cambridge University study has highlighted the potentially damaging effects of isolation and social distancing measures on the rapidly developing brains of young people.

Separating children from their peers causes their brain wiring to trigger different

Scientists, who will present their findings later this month at Imperial College Lodnon, say the separation of young people from their peers and feelings of loneliness cause a different trigger for wiring in the brain – with a neurological response similar fasting cravings. They show how these effects can cause lasting changes in behavior, as the adolescent becomes more inclined to seek self-enriching and potentially self-destructive comforts such as alcohol, drug use or overeating to fill the void. Dr Livia Tomova, an expert in neuroscience at the University of Cambridge who co-authored the studies published in The Lancet, Child and Adolescent Health and Nature Neuroscience, said: “The brain adapts to its environment and for adolescents. , this development is oriented towards peer relations. “We see this across cultures and species. Interacting with peers is crucial for the development of cognitive abilities and general development. “The lockdown has superimposed a curfew on that. It does not go well. It is not a healthy way for them to behave.

Children have been socially isolated if they do not have face-to-face contact with their peers

The children have been socially isolated and do not have face to face contact with their peers. “This repeatedly unmet need could lead to compensatory self-destruction mechanisms such as overeating or the tendency to take medication.” She added: “I am very concerned that the impact may be lasting. We don’t know the answer. Connecting to social media can have some mitigating effects, but this is a gray area as we also know that some passive use of social media doesn’t help people feel better, but rather makes them feel better. opposite effect. “I am concerned that some young people who spend a large part of their lives separated from each other are already suffering lasting damage.” She described social interactions as “a basic human need, analogous to other human needs such as eating or sleeping”. Work has continued since early 2018 and examines the behavioral effects of isolation in volunteers who experience short periods of social isolation followed by MRI brain scans, behavioral tasks, and questionnaires.