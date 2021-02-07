The world may be sorry for India – The New Indian Express

More than any other Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi longed for international approval. He wanted the world to sing Howdy Modi not as part of an organized publicity stunt, but spontaneously with love and reverence. Power in India was important, but just as important was the admiration of the world. It was important for the world to understand how a wave of popularity carried him to the top and how the continuous applause of an ecstatic people keeps him there. The triumph of Houston, organized dearly, is remembered. Today, Modi is the target of attacks from many neighborhoods around the world. The world finally saw that this was a community approach to policymaking.

The current turmoil among farmers and the way Modi has displayed it has sparked more resentment. Not surprisingly, the Farmers on the Move have received tremendous support from many countries due to their orderly behavior. The biggest tactical mistake made by the BJP was to describe foreign critics as Khalistanis. The fundamentalist Sikh separatist movement that sought to establish an independent nation in the Punjab has never gained ground in India.

By dismissing critics as Khalistanis, Modi and his supporters have only weakened their own position. The government’s position is that its policies are based on three relevant laws passed by Parliament. It may be technically correct. But the way the bills were passed was widely viewed as questionable. When the opposition demanded a count of the votes from Rajya Sabha, the vice president passed the law using a voice vote. His judgment was that one side had screamed louder than the other. In any case, the government took the route of ordinances to “regulate” the agricultural front. Parliament is used when it is appropriate to do so; when not, it is avoided.

The farmers have attracted wide support in India and abroad, mainly for two reasons: the reasonableness of their demands and the peaceful nature of their campaign. Oddly enough, the government claims to see no problem anywhere. This lasted until Republic Day when the farmers, their ranks swelling with delegates from many states, staged a march. It was more than the authorities could tolerate. Government agents took action, which eventually led to the deployment of tear gas and water cannons. Farmers still refused to give up. In a not-like-successful raid, the Modi government has proposed to suspend the laws for two years.

There was no mention of what would happen after two years. The government’s argument that the new laws would give farmers more freedom has not convinced anyone. Farmers knew that the new laws would lower the prices of their products and that they would also be threatened by business takeovers. As one scholar put it: “The political side is that this government has been very autocratic in the way it pushed for major reform.” The world must feel sorry for what has overtaken India. It must be a new experience for Modi to feel challenged and worthless.

Gone are the days when he could hypnotize people with his oratory. Now people don’t want big words spoken in spectacular fashion, but beneficial reforms actually introduced. Modi could not fail to notice the dignity with which the peasants on the march behaved. They politely refused the food offered to them, preferring to cook their own in the middle of their walk.

The great Amit Shah was nowhere to be found; he probably understood that this was an arena where his games would come to nothing. It is a country where approximately 12,000 farmers commit suicide in a year. Debts they can’t pay off, crops that fail, calculations gone wrong – there are many reasons they are in despair. Such devastating facts make no impression even on those who run our Parliament. Many MEPs have called for a debate on the problems of farmers.

Such a debate in the kind of situation that has developed would have been the right thing to do. That is what Parliament is for. But not in today’s India. The government refused to accept a debate, thus exposing its own untenable position. No debate, no discussion, no explanation. What the government does, it does. Which address? This was not what the authors of the Constitution wanted. That it has come to this point indicates the fall of India under Narendra Modi.