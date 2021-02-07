Wyoming GOP censors Liz Cheney for Trump impeachment vote





RAWLINS, Wyo The Wyoming Republican Party overwhelmingly voted on Saturday to censor U.S. Representative Liz Cheney for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan.6 riot on the U.S. Capitol.

Only eight of the 74 members of the GOP central committee from member states opposed censorship in a vote that did not result in an official tally. The censorship document accused Cheney of voting to impeach even though the United States House did not offer Trump a formal hearing or due process.

We must honor President Trump. All President Trump did was call for a peaceful assembly and protest for a fair and verified election, said Darin Smith, a lawyer for Cheyenne who lost to Cheney in the U.S. Republican primary in 2016. The Republican Party must warn her.

Adding from Joey Correnti, GOP chairman in Carbon County where the no-confidence vote took place: Does the voice of the people matter and if so, does it matter than at the ballot box?

Cheney, in a statement after the vote, said she remains honored to represent Wyoming and will always fight for the issues that matter most to the state.

The defense of our Constitution and the freedoms it guarantees is at the forefront. My vote to impeach was compelled by my oath to the Constitution, Cheney said.

Republican officials said they invited Cheney but she was not present. An empty chair labeled Representative Cheney sat at the front of the meeting room.

The vote of no confidence was the latest blow for Cheney for joining nine Republican representatives and all Democrats in the United States House in the Jan. 13 impeachment vote. Barely three months after winning a third term with nearly 70%, Cheney already faces at least two main Republican opponents in 2022.

They include Republican State Senator Anthony Bouchard, a gun rights activist from Cheyenne, who was at the meeting, but not among those who spoke. Smith also said he was considering whether to run for Congress again.

On January 28, US Republican Matt Gaetz of Florida led a rally against Cheney outside the Wyoming Capitol. About 1,000 people attended, many carrying placards calling for Cheneys’ impeachment, though several were in favor.

Cheney will remain the third member of the House GOP leadership, however, after a 145-61 vote by House Republicans on Wednesday to keep her as chair of the conference committee.

Trump faces a trial in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday for allegedly inciting insurgency when a mob of supporters stormed into and sacked the Capitol after a nearby rally led by Trump and his close allies.

Critics of censorship came mainly from Casper, Wyomings’ second largest city, and the Jackson Hole area near Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks.

Let’s resist this infusion of left-wing cancellation culture to try to censor and get rid of anyone we disagree with, said Alexander Muromcew of the Teton County GOP.

The censorship momentum had been building up for weeks as local Republicans in a dozen counties in Wyomings 23 passed their own resolutions criticizing his impeachment vote.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos