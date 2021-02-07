No backdoor deal with Zardari, says Shibli – Pakistan





LAHORE: Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz has categorically denied that the Pakistani government Tehreek-i-Insaf has made a backdoor deal with former Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) president and co-chair Asif Ali Zardari, saying that such an agreement is contrary to the basic philosophy of the party.

The minister was responding to questions from media people at a Sundas Foundation event here on Saturday in the context of granting bail after Mr Zardari was arrested on medical grounds in a case of suspicious financial transactions .

Mr Faraz said the PPP was the only Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) party to have a government (in Sindh).

Chastising the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for what he called its lobbying tactics to get a free kick for its leadership in corruption cases, Mr Faraz said the PPP could not go from paired with the PML-N to help them achieve their goals.

Each party in the PDM looks after its own interests and nothing could hold them together, he said.

He said the PDM parties had liberated themselves after committing wrongdoing in the past, but now they had been pitched against Prime Minister Imran Khan and getting relief without returning looted public wealth would be nearly impossible.

On Bilawal Bhutto-Zardaris claims Imran Khan will no longer be prime minister as the senatorial elections approach, Faraz sarcastically said many dates given by the PPP chairman have passed and will continue to quietly slip by the future as well.

Asked if the PML-Q could have blackmailed Imran Khan as his leaders suddenly started praising the prime minister, the minister said the PML-Q was an ally of the PTI government and was familiar with all political matters. We believe the government is moving forward because the PTI allies support it and agree with its work, Faraz said.

Regarding the rush of PTI governments to go for an open vote in the Senate, Faraz said the whole nation should understand the government is talking about transparency in upper house polls and stamping out the wrong to buy and sell votes. Do those who oppose PTI governments strive to hold senatorial elections transparently want the selling and buying of parliamentarians to continue as in the past, he asked. He said the prime minister had previously told the nation that the party had impeached its 20 lawmakers who sold their conscience by accepting bribes in the 2018 senatorial elections.

Recalling that the opposition parties had signed a charter of democracy (CoD) supporting the cause of open voting to eradicate the sale and purchase of parliamentarians, he said he was puzzled as to why these parties were now opposed to the method of senatorial elections. What I can understand is that the opposition parties only believe in money to buy anyone. They made all their politics [that way] and bought the conscience of the people with heaps of money, he alleged.

He said the PTI government had already presented a constitutional amendment bill to the National Assembly calling for an open vote in the Senate and had seen who opposed it. Those who oppose the open Senate vote have [only] exposed them [own] hypocritical policy, he said, and sought the support of the media to expose the elements that did not accept transparency and that in fact did not need discussion.

Responding to a question, Faraz said senior PTI government was in contact with Tehreek-i-Labbaik regarding their February 16 deadline (to sever diplomatic ties with France over blasphemous cartoons) and hoped that the matter would soon be resolved amicably. .

Responding to a question on the state of play of state-run PTV and Pakistani radio, the information minister said the government was reorganizing these entities to restore the dignity of these vibrant organizations and show results. within six months or a year. When a boat for 10 passengers will be loaded with 300 passengers it is bound to sink, he used the analogy to explain the situation of these organizations.

On another question on the passage of the Senate Media Workers Welfare Bill, Faraz said the PTI government strongly believes in providing compensation and other protections to the journalist community. across the country through a powerful regulator. We will soon get more numbers in the Senate and re-introduce the bill on time, he assured reporters.

Posted in Dawn on February 7, 2021

