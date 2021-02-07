PM Modi will travel today to Assam, West Bengal; laying the foundation stone for key projects ahead of state elections

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam and West Bengal on Sunday, where he will inaugurate various projects ahead of Assembly elections in the two states.

Modi will lay the foundation stone for two hospitals at 11:45 am and launch “Asom Mala,” a program for national highways and major district roads, in Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district, Assam.

“I will be among the people of Assam tomorrow. During a program in Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur district, the ‘Asom Mala’ program will be launched, which will boost the state’s road infrastructure. This initiative will contribute to Assam’s economic progress and improve connectivity, “PM Modi tweeted.

“The foundations of the medical schools and hospitals of Biswanath and Charaideo will be laid. This will strengthen the health infrastructure of Assam. In recent years, the state has made rapid progress in the field of health. has benefited not only Assam, but the entire Northeast as well, “he said in another tweet added.

At approximately 4:50 m, the Prime Minister will dedicate himself to the Nation and lay the foundation stone for major infrastructure projects in Haldia, West Bengal. These projects are in line with Prime Minister Purvodaya’s vision of boosting growth in eastern India, a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office said. Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Union Minister of Oil and Natural Gas will be present on the occasion.

PM Modi in Assam

The prime minister will launch Asom Mala, aimed at helping improve national highways and major district road networks in the state. The program is unique in that it emphasizes efficient maintenance through ongoing data collection in the field and its link to the road asset management system. Asom Mala will provide quality interconnection roads between national highways and the rural road network and facilitate seamless multimodal transport. It will interconnect centers of economic growth with transport corridors and improve inter-state connectivity. The Chief Minister of Assam will be present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for two medical colleges and hospitals, which are being established in Biswanath and Charaideo, for an estimated total project cost of over Rs 1,100 crore. Each hospital will have a capacity of 500 beds and a capacity of 100 MBBS seats. The increase in the number of medical schools and hospitals will not only alleviate the shortage of doctors in the state, but also make Assam a hub of tertiary care and medical education for the entire northern region. -Is.

PM Modi in West Bengal

Modi will refurbish the LPG import terminal built by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. It was built with an investment of around Rs 1,100 crore and has a capacity of 1 million metric tons per year. It will meet the growing LPG needs in West Bengal and other states in eastern and northeastern India and is an important step towards realizing the Prime Minister’s vision of delivering clean cooking LPG at every household.

The Prime Minister will dedicate the 348 km section of the Dobhi Durgapur gas pipeline, which is part of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project, to the nation. It marks an important step towards the realization of a nation, of a gas network. Built with an investment of around Rs. 2,400 crore, the pipeline will help relaunch the HURL Sindri fertilizer plant (Jharkhand), supply gas to the Matix fertilizer plant in Durgapur (West Bengal) and respond on demand for gas from the industrial, commercial and automotive sectors, and from town gas distribution to all major cities in the state.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the second catalytic-isodewaxing unit at the Haldia refinery of the Indian Oil Corporation. This unit will have a capacity of 270 thousand metric tons per year and, once commissioned, it is expected to save approximately US $ 185 million in foreign exchange.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate the 4 Lane ROB-cum-Flyover to the nation at Ranichak, Haldia on NH 41. It was built at a cost of Rs 190 crore. The commissioning of this overflight will result in uninterrupted movement of traffic from Kolaghat to the Haldia quay complex and other surrounding areas, resulting in a substantial saving in travel time and vehicle operating costs. heavy entering and leaving the port.