Myanmar’s debt to China falls 26% as Suu Kyi ousts

BEIJING / YANGON – Data shows that under Myanmar’s government led by State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi, who was ousted on February 1, economic ties with China have weakened. As Myanmar’s military junta tightens its grip on power, bilateral ties will be critical to the military-led government’s efforts to support the economy.

Under the government led by the National League for Democracy of Suu Kyi, the economy has broadened its ties with the West; as a result, the outstanding debt with China fell by 26%. In addition, trade with Western countries has increased and the trade deficit with China has narrowed.

If the United States and Europe impose sanctions, it will be a blow to the economy. The military junta could once again turn to China, which is expanding its influence through the Belt and Road initiative.

China sees the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as an important region for its massive Belt and Road infrastructure building initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping in 2013.

According to Refinitiv, BRI-related funding for the 10 ASEAN countries since 2013 has amounted to $ 304.1 billion, equivalent to half of their annual budgetary outlays.

Among them, Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia are the three countries that depend heavily on China. Although Myanmar’s funding, at $ 21.7 billion, is less than a third of Indonesia’s, the three countries in mainland Southeast Asia have accepted 1.6 Chinese investments and loans. twice as large as their annual tax expenditures.

China’s strong economic influence is easily visible in Myanmar. In Yangon, where motorcycles are banned, buses are a must when citizens travel and most are made in China. Although trade with Japan, the United States and Europe has grown, China is still the largest importer and exporter, accounting for over 30% of Myanmar’s trade.

Myanmar, however, has a habit of keeping a distance from China to avoid being engulfed by its giant neighbor.

Myanmar’s outstanding debt to China was $ 3.34 billion at the end of 2019, down 26 percent from the end of 2015, just before coming to power, according to the World Bank. from the government of the NLD. This contrasts with the increases of 72% and 34% respectively in neighboring Laos and Cambodia during the same period. In addition, China’s share of external debt has increased from around 45% in 2015 to around 30% in 2019.

If the country goes into default, there is a risk of falling into a debt trap in which it is forced to hand over critical infrastructure to Beijing. And Myanmar is well aware of this.

An example of a policy change is the revised plan to build a port at Kyaukpyu, overlooking the Indian Ocean. The port is connected to two 870 km long pipelines transporting oil and natural gas to Yunnan province. If large ships could enter the port, oil and gas from the Middle East and Africa could be transported into China without passing through the Strait of Malacca, a geopolitical bottleneck.

The scale of this project was originally planned at $ 7.2 billion, but was reduced to $ 1.3 billion when the basic agreement was reached in November 2018. Details of the project have been amended at the Myanmar’s request, and further investment will be decided once demand for the port is known. .

But Myanmar’s attempt to ease its economic dependence on China has not been easy.

For example, the persecution of the Rohingya Muslim minority, a crisis that deepened in 2017, drew criticism from foreign countries, and Western companies have become cautious about investing in the country.

In addition, the United States and Europe are considering sanctions against the military junta – high risks in the country will inevitably lead to the blocking of foreign investment. Japan’s Kirin Holdings announced on Friday that it would end its two beer joint ventures in Myanmar.

If the junta is more isolated, one country Naypyitaw is likely to approach is China – a country with historic ties as well as a country that has been cautious about sanctions.

However, it is not known whether the military regime will get what it wants.

“How to handle the Myanmar issue will also depend on the United States,” a Chinese Communist Party source told Nikkei. Currently, Beijing is seeking a dialogue with US President Joe Biden. On Tuesday, Yang Jiechi, Communist Party Politburo member and top Chinese diplomat, said, “It is a task for China and the United States to restore the relationship to a predictable and constructive development path.”

China has more of a “wait and see” policy to deal with the coup in Myanmar. This means that the junta will end up risking the investment not only of the United States and Europe, but also of China.

Western nations and Japan face the daunting challenge of coming up with a policy that both prevents Myanmar from tipping over to China and supports democracy in the country.

Additional reporting by Kazuhiro Kida and Kazuya Manabe in Tokyo.