Call for journalists united against injustices – Journal





KARACHI: Federal and provincial ministers, leaders of various political parties, senior journalists and representatives of civil society gathered to discuss the state of press freedom and the current media crisis in the country at a seminar here on Saturday.

The program, organized by the Federal Union of Journalists of Pakistan (PFUJ) in collaboration with the Union of Journalists of Karachi (KUJ), also included the launch of a PFUJ book titled From Layoffs to Lashes: PFUJs 70-Year Fight for Media Freedom.

While the Brotherhood of Journalists has stressed the need to build a united front against all injustices and document the same in addition to demanding legislation to protect journalists, senior politicians have called the current situation a time of desperation and said it was the government’s responsibility to ensure media freedom. that the constitution guaranteed.

Former Governor of Sindh and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Mohammad Zubair said the constitution guarantees media freedom, but that freedom must be determined and supported by the rulers. If the government wants to see Pakistan prosper, it should at least show its support for the media.

As for the role of the media in supporting democracy, it must also highlight the struggle of all political parties and not stifle the struggle of the PML-N now when it covered the sit-in of Imran Khan while the PTI was not in power, he said.

From layoffs to lashes: the struggle of the PFUJ for 70 years for media freedom is launched

PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar lamented that the government is still unable to catch the killers of murdered journalists. PFUJ General Secretary Nasir Zaidi said states ignoring the Constitution have ruined politics, unions and journalism, but we, all of us, stand united against the government’s crass actions.

Dr Farooq Sattar of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Restoration Committee (MQM) said journalism is the fourth pillar of the state and should be respected as such. I pray that in these times of desperation we can find the way forward instead of being dictated by divide and conquer, he said.

The PFUJ general secretary earlier expressed hope that the Sindh PPP government would try to resolve media issues as a matter of priority and called for the establishment of a provincial implementation court in the Sindh assembly. He also called on the provincial government to pass the Journalist Protection Bill if the federal government took the time to do so.

Reading the PFUJ charter of demands, he also demanded a reward from the wages board for contract media employees. Another demand was to take legal action against the owners of media houses who did not pay contributions to their employees.

Regarding the draft law on the protection of journalists, Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah promised that it would be finalized and adopted by the Sindh Assembly shortly. I will also ensure the establishment of a provincial implementing court, he said, adding that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had ordered him earlier to meet with all the homeowners of press and ask them to pay their employees’ salaries on time and not to lay off. their.

On our side, we have erased all government contributions to the media. We are now telling the media that we will only give business to those of them who pay their workers and do not fire them, he said.

The minister also assured reporters that the PFUJ book would be sent to all ministries’ libraries.

On the Covid-19 vaccination, he said field journalists such as journalists, press photographers and cameramen would be vaccinated against the disease as a priority because they risk their lives going out to report stories.

Senior journalist Hamid Mir recalled the struggle of press freedom advocate Minhaj Barnas and said that Barnas’ struggle was relevant then and is relevant now. We are fortunate to still have with us journalists like GN Mughal and Nasir Zaidi, whose medical examination before being whipped during Ziaul Haqs’ time showed that he was too weak to undergo torture and that ‘he was therefore to be excused, but he received the lashes at his own insistence.

He said: We are not new to struggles. We are hardened. Our veteran journalists who proposed their own arrests to Regal Chowk were simply doing what they did for freedom of the press. Even today, we must build a united front like this against all the injustices we face.

Documentation

Senior journalist, columnist and news analyst Mazhar Abbas, who also led the PFUJs book project, said he drew inspiration from the late Zamir Niazi to work on the book. Frankly, we’re more screaming and chanting slogans and less in the literature, he said.

This book which is launched here today is about the experiences of people who have made individual efforts to strengthen freedom of information and freedom of expression. They drove from the front. Reading their accounts will tell you that press freedom did not happen like that. Of course, you can also find conflicting views as you go through the stories. But From Layoffs to Lashes is an example of freedom of sight, he noted.

Senior journalist and columnist GN Mughal from Hyderabad, who also contributed to the book, said that seeing so many factions within PFUJ saddened him but the book made him happy. Be one, move together from a common platform to a union. You must unite, he said.

Mahnaz Rahman of the Women Action Forum, who is also a senior journalist and widow of press freedom advocate Ahfaz-ur-Rehman, read part of her contribution in the book on how the newspaper marketing department was taking action. space in the news.

Before setting the ball rolling for the occasionally present media fraternity, KUJ General Secretary Faheem Ahmed Siddiqui said the problems the media faced over the past 70 years were still here.

Senior Journalist Khurshid Abbasi, Ubaidullah of All Pakistan Newspapers Employees Confederation (Apnec), Salim Setho of Sukkur Union of Journalists, J. Prakash of Hyderabad Union of Journalists, Pakistan Bar Council Member Advocate Shahadat Awan, Karachi Bar Association President Naeem Qureshi, Nasir Mansoor of the National Trade Union Federation, Karamat Ali of Pakistan Institute of Labor Education and Research, Asad Butt of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, General Secretary of the Pakistani Medical Association Dr Qaiser Sajjad, Federal Minister Syed Aminul Haq of MQM , Usama of Jamaat-i -Islami, Secretary General of Pak Sarzameen Party Hasaan Sabir, Shahi Syed of Awami National Party and Mohammad Sarwar Buledi also spoke.

Posted in Dawn on February 7, 2021

