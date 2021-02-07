Jokowi: end the Covid-19 pandemic with a health protocol discipline





President Jokowi received a second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. © Muchlis Jr-Press office of the Presidential Secretariat

Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi said the discipline of health protocols is a way to end the Covid-19 pandemic that has hit Indonesia for nearly a year. Starting by wearing a mask, wash your hands with soap and keep your distance. “Let’s fight together to end this pandemic with strict discipline in the implementation of health protocols,” Jokowi said via his Instagram account @Jokowi, Sunday (7/2). He understands that many people feel bored, tired and sad about the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic. Not a few, too, people who miss out on normal activities like before the corona virus. “We both lack a normal atmosphere, activities like before and a life that is not taken by fear,” he said. Jokowi also uploaded a video via his Instagram account. He said the vaccination program would also be implemented for the community to get herd immunity (community immunity). This way, the spread of Covid-19 can be stopped. Jokowi believes that if public health recovers, the national economy will also recover. “With the recovery of public health, increasing global confidence, the economic recovery will occur in 2021,” he explained. Jokowi targets 181.5 million Indonesians to receive the Covid-19 vaccine to gain herd immunity. Jokowi called for the vaccination program to be completed before 2021. As is known, the vaccination program in Indonesia started since January 13, 2021, when Jokowi was the first person to receive the injection of the Sinovac vaccine. For the initial phase, vaccination is a priority for health workers. In addition, 17.4 million civil servants will be vaccinated at a later stage. The general public should be vaccinated against Covid-19 in February at the same time TNI-Polri and civil servants. “So far there are 28 million vaccines in our country and vaccine candidates that we are going to give to the community,” Secretary General of the Ministry of Health Oscar Primadi said at a press conference on Wednesday. February 3, 2021. Journalist: Lisza Egeham

Source: Liputan6.com (mdk / fik)







