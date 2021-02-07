Biden opens major campaign for LGBTIQ rights abroad

President Joe Biden quickly launched a campaign to support LGBTIQ people overseas, putting their rights higher than ever on the U.S. foreign policy agenda.

Upgrading a 2011 initiative started by his former boss Barack Obama – and reversing a turnaround under Donald Trump – Biden expands the reach of U.S. efforts on LGBTIQ rights while adjusting based on lessons learned over the past decade.

In his first foreign policy speech, Biden announced Thursday that he is ordering all US government agencies active abroad to promote the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer people and to come up with plans in the 180 days.

“All human beings should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear, no matter who they are or who they love,” Biden said in the presidential memorandum.

Biden, who predicts a dramatic increase in refugee admissions to the United States, has pledged greater attention to LGBTIQ asylum seekers, including making sure to act on urgent cases, even when vulnerable people first flee to less welcoming countries.

The memorandum said the United States would also fight discriminatory laws abroad and work to build international coalitions against homophobia and transphobia.

A senior State Department official said Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to appoint a special envoy on LGBTIQ issues.

“I think that when this envoy is appointed, it will help draw even more attention to these issues,” the official told AFP.

– Speak out –

The Biden administration has already incorporated its message into public statements. State Department spokesman Ned Price slammed Turkey after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Home Secretary verbally assaulted gays, and Biden mentioned LGBTIQ rights in a message during a African Union summit.

Given America’s outsized influence on the world, activists expected Biden to lead by example. They pointed to the rapid impact both at home and abroad when Biden, then vice president, in 2012 became the top U.S. official to support marriage equality – which became law in the United States. three years later.

After the gradual evolution of LGBTIQ rights under Obama, “today we have a radically different opportunity,” said Jessica Stern, executive director of advocacy group OutRight Action International.

“The fact that President Biden is issuing this very holistic presidential memorandum so early in his administration is a clear indication that this is a political priority for him,” she said.

Stern expressed hope for more funding for non-government groups, which a number of European countries fund more generously.

But she warned that the solution wasn’t always vocal support from the United States at the local level.

“One of the most effective and consistent ways to discredit LGBTIQ people and our movement is to say that they are the result of colonial and Western taxation – they are paid for by foreign donors,” Stern said.

The State Department official said the United States will review each country and decide on a case-by-case basis whether public diplomacy is the best approach.

“Our watchword is always to work and listen to the activists on the ground working on these issues to get their best advice on how to move the ball,” the official said.

– Support local voices –

The United States has many case studies from the Obama years.

Obama reduced aid or trade privileges to Uganda and The Gambia after countries passed laws allowing imprisonment for homosexuality.

The harsh reproaches fueled a backlash in parts of Africa, whose most populous nation, Nigeria, defiantly pushed its own draconian law.

But there has been steady progress, even in countries once considered hotbeds of homophobia like Jamaica. Gay sex is now legal in nearly two-thirds of all countries, and 28 countries allow same-sex marriage, according to the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association.

Phillip Ayoub, an associate professor at Occidental College in California who has studied diplomacy and sexual minorities, said the key was to support local activists but let them lead.

“There are activists on the ground who will say that it may not make sense to be fully visible now because it can increase violence against our communities,” he said.

“This type of foreign policy cannot be top-down. It has to be done carefully with civil society in different countries and I think their empowerment is one way we can be productive.”

Trump reversed some LGBTIQ gains at home, particularly on transgender people.

Under the leadership of Trump’s Secretary of State, Evangelical Christian Mike Pompeo, the United States has restricted visas for same-sex partners of foreign diplomats, prevented U.S. embassies from flying rainbow flags and entered into a joint declaration with countries including Uganda that promoted the “natural” definition of family.

Trump has appointed an openly gay ambassador to Germany, Ric Grenell, who has launched a campaign to end the criminalization of homosexuality, although critics say the effort was more aimed at promoting other Trump goals such as put pressure on Iran and discourage immigration.

After Trump, Ayoub said, Biden’s approach “is a monumental change.”

sct / at