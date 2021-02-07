Douglas Ross: I’m in charge of the Conservatives’ campaign at Holyrood, not Boris





DOUGLAS Ross insisted he and not Boris Johnson was leading the Conservative campaign for the May Holyrood election, but declined to say whether the PM would be a help or an obstacle.

In an exclusive interview with The Herald, the 38-year-old Scottish Tory leader described his relationship with Mr Johnson as one of ‘mutual respect’, but MP Moray has clashed on several occasions with the Prime Minister and the n ° 10, most notably the last year he resigned as Minister of the Office for Scotland in protest against Dominic Cummings’ controversial trip to County Durham during the first lockdown.

A recent flash point arose when Mr Johnson controversially stated how ‘devolution was a disaster’ for Scotland, later clarifying the remark to insist that it was the management of devolution by the SNP government, which had been disastrous. Last week, during a visit to Scotland, the Prime Minister insisted that he would come regularly north of the border as the Holyrood polls approached and that “no one was going to stop me”. When asked if the prospect of the Prime Minister’s visit in the middle of the campaign filled him with joy or horror, Mr Ross said: ‘I spoke to the Prime Minister when he was in Scotland last week; he will be back in Scotland ahead of the election as Prime Minister of the whole of the UK. “He has a very positive message to sell in terms of vaccine rollout and vaccine availability in this country because of the UK government and the efforts it has put in. The hundreds of thousands of jobs in Scotland that have been protected by Rishi Sunak’s permission is a result of UK government support here in Scotland and there is more money coming directly from the UK government in the months and years to come, which annoys the SNP for bypassing them, but it actually shows that its leveling program is investing in every part of the country. Pressed on what he would say to fellow Conservatives who saw Mr Johnson as an electoral responsibility for the party’s cause in the Holyrood campaign, the Tory leader said: ‘The Prime Minister is the Prime Minister of the whole of the UK , but I’m the chef here in Scotland so I’ll be welcoming the PM when he shows up. “He fully understands that we are a separate party here in Scotland. I am the leader of the party leading the fight against the SNP as the month of May approaches. It’s our holiday here in Scotland. These are our policies. He will support our efforts. But the campaign, the drive, the vision, the determination come from the Scottish Party led by me. When asked if he thought Mr Johnson would be a help and not a hindrance to the Scottish Party campaign, Mr Ross replied: ‘Well the Prime Minister said he was going to be here, he would support our efforts but he understands the campaign. is entirely led by me as the leader of the Scottish party and I am determined to get our message out positive, about the future of the UK and Scotland’s place in it and the alternative to this tired and failing SNP Govt, on every occasion in preparation for this election. ” Asked how a former minister described Mr Johnson as a ‘monkey on the back of Douglas Ross’, the party leader laughed and said:’ I can’t even understand that because I’ve never had monkey on the back. “The relationship I have with the Prime Minister is one of mutual respect. I agree with him when I think it is in Scotland’s best interests, I disagree with him when I think we need to do more and it is a similar approach that he adopted with David Cameron when he was Mayor of London and Mr Cameron was Prime Minister, “he added.







