Pervez Khattak’s brother calls himself a powerless minister





NOWSHERA: Provincial Irrigation Minister Liaquat Khattak, who is a brother of Federal Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, called himself a powerless minister and sought to meet with Prime Minister Imran Khan to brief him on the facts.

I want to say every thing to Prime Minister Imran Khan who heads my ministry, he said at a public meeting in Pir Sabaq village here on Saturday.

The minister said the nation voted on them to end corruption in the country, but some elements were engaged in corruption.

I can no longer remain silent. The time has come for me to bring the facts to the attention of my party leader and Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

Addressing the rally, former Nazim Nowshera tehsil Ahad Khan Khattak said retaliatory actions against their comrades should be stopped. He said he would challenge the Nazim tehsil election and was not interested in the PK-63 by-election.

Separately, addressing different gatherings in Nowshera, Federal Defense Minister Pervez Khattak said that the Indian occupation of Kashmir would not last long and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would fall into his own trap.

India will divide into different states if Narendra Modi continues to pursue his policy against minorities in India, he said.

He said the mistreatment of Muslims in occupied Kashmir united all minorities across India.

Mr Khattak insisted that he had never engaged in vindictive politics in his 35-year career and served only the people. He claimed to have carried out mega development projects worth billions of rupees and tried to solve the basic problems of the people of all constituencies, including PK-63.

The former KP chief minister urged people to avoid differences and forge unity bearing in mind the current situation in the country and at the borders.

Mr Khattak said the people of Nowshera had always respected him. He claimed that Nowshera district was the only one in Pakistan where most of the people’s problems were resolved.

Posted in Dawn on February 7, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos