Antony Blinken lifts Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong in first call with Chinese Yang Jiechi

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday spoke of human rights abuses in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet during his first conversation with his Chinese counterpart, Yang Jiechi.

Blinken also told Yang, who is office director of the Central Foreign Affairs Committee, that the United States and its allies will hold China accountable for its efforts to threaten stability in the Indo-Pacific, according to a reading. of their published call. by the US State Department.

The engagements of the new American administrations with China are closely followed around the world, as well as in India. President Joe Biden called China a more serious competitor and said in a speech earlier this week, deal well with China’s economic abuse; counter its aggressive and coercive action; to repel Chinese attacks on human rights, intellectual property and global governance.

Blinkens’ conversation with Yang was the first contact between the new US administration and Chinese officials at the highest level.

President Biden and President Xi Jinping have not yet spoken. Xi called for leaving a congratulatory message for Biden on his election victory.

Blinken told Yang that the United States will continue to defend human rights and democratic values, including in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, and urged China to join the international community in condemning the military coup in Burma (Myanmar), the United States said. state department.

Blinken went on to reaffirm that the United States will work with its allies and partners in the defense of our common values ​​and interests to hold the PRC (People’s Republic of China) accountable for its efforts to threaten stability in the Indo-Pacific, including in Taiwan. Strait and its weakening of the international rules-based system.