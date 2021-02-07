PML-N and PPP approved Senate open ballot at CoD: Qureshi





MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Saturday that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) had agreed on open ballot elections for the Senate in the Charter of Democracy (CoD).

He was addressing the inaugural ceremonies of various development projects in different union councils of NA-156, 47, 49 and 50 in Multan District.

The foreign minister said the two main opposition parties wrote in Article 23 of the CoD, signed by then party leaders, the late Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif, that the senatorial elections would be held by ballot public. However, both sides have now reneged on their pledge, the minister added.

Qureshi said the government has filed a petition with the Supreme Court, asking for constitutional interpretation. We don’t have a two-thirds majority for the legislation, he said. But we will do our best to lay the foundation for a transparent system, the minister promised.

Qureshi said the government wanted open ballot elections to keep Senate elections transparent and end all buying and selling of votes. He said the country’s history testified that in previous senatorial elections, the PTI expelled 20 members of the party’s provincial assembly after receiving complaints. Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it clear that there is no compromise on corruption. And even today, the PTI supports this claim. He said that on the one hand the opposition party movement Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) called the government bogus and on the other hand he wanted to go to the same bogus assembly by participating in the elections. senatorial.

Qureshi said PDM is seeking a dignified return after failing to overthrow the government and is busy appeasing its workers. He said the path of public service will continue and it cannot be stopped now.

Qureshi stated that Maryam Nawaz had become Imran-phobic. No matter how long the PDM wants to march, no matter how much it protests, the looters cannot be reconciled, Qureshi added.

The minister said the opinion of PDMs was contradictory. He said that Nawaz Sharif invited [Indian premier Narendra] Modi at his family’s wedding ceremony, gave him a hug and rebelled against the Kashmiris. How his daughter was able to bring up the Kashmir cause, he asked.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan was ready to negotiate the Kashmir issue with India. But the offer of talks should not be interpreted as Pakistan’s weakness, he warned. In any case, Pakistan wanted to resolve the Kashmir issue, so that Indian oppression and aggression could be stopped in Kashmir, he added.

Qureshi urged the international community to play its part in saving the unarmed Kashmiris from Indian aggression.

To a question, the Minister admitted: Inflation is a huge challenge for the government and overcoming it is our top priority. Measures taken to correct bad policies of the past have led to a temporary inflationary situation, he said. The previous government deliberately devalued the dollar, which caused significant damage to the national economy, he said.

Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan believes in the sustainable development of the country and wants to strengthen the country’s economy and maximize the benefits of economic growth for the people.

Government policies would have positive results, he promised. He said that although Pakistan is an agricultural country, previous governments did not pay attention to the agricultural sector and production. The PTI government is taking action to increase agricultural production. Soon, a huge package for the development of the agricultural sector will be announced, the minister said.

Qureshi expressed his condolences for the death of Syed Ataullah Shah Bukharis’ son, Syed Ataul Muhin Bukhari. He said the deceased was a pious and virtuous man and his services would be remembered for a long time, he added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos