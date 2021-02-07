Most popular national: rector Paramadina Firmanzah has died and democratic controversy

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Two national reports caught the attention of Tempo.Co readers to start this weekend. The first news concerned the death of the rector of the University of Paramadina Firmanzah. The second concerns the ex-volunteers AHY-Sylvi from Jakarta Pilkada who support Moeldoko. Here is the summary.

Paramadina Firmanzah rector dies

The Chancellor of the University of Paramadina, Firmanzah, died at dawn on Saturday February 6, 2021. According to the WhatsApp message obtained by Tempo, Firmanzah died of vertigo.

“Innalillahiwainnailaihirajiun. Prof. Firmanzah, PhD passed away from dizziness earlier in the morning. Please forgive and ask for prayers to ladies and gentlemen. May the late Khusnul khotimah.”

This news was confirmed by Rizal Halim, Senior Lecturer at the Faculty of Economics and Business, University of Indonesia. “Yes, please pray,” Rizal told Tempo. Rizal also sent a message of condolence saying the deceased would be buried after noon prayers.

Born in Surabaya on July 7, 1976, Firmanzah was close to the Faculty of Economics of the University of Indonesia (UI) from 2009 to 2013. He was arguably the youngest dean of UI, at the time he was 32 years old.

On January 15, 2014, Firmanzah was elected Chancellor of the University of Paramadina 2014-2018. He replaced Anies Baswedan who was appointed by President Joko Widodo as Minister of Education and Culture. Firmanzah was also the President’s special staff for the economy in the Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono administration.

Also read: Profile of Firmanzah, a young intellectual figure from the land of Surabaya

Former AHY volunteers support Moeldoko

The head of the DPP’s Strategic Communication Council of the Democratic Party, Herzaky Mahendra Putra, hesitates to think too much about the steps of former volunteer Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) during the DKI regional election in Jakarta of 2017, which recently declared his support for Moeldoko. Herzaky said the actions of the former volunteers were irrelevant.

“It is not relevant to bring the names of the Agus-Sylvi volunteers from 2016 to 2017 to the present time. Even Ms. Sylvi has become a member of the DPD RI. It is a pity that her name is still written”, Herzaky said declared when contacted by Tempo, Saturday February 6, 2021.

Herzaky said most of the volunteers who supported AHY in 2017 had officially disbanded since March 15, 2017. Some of them joined the DPP wing of the Democratic Party, and some even served as administrators of the Democratic Party at different times. levels.

“So where did the volunteers take this with you? Where were you? You are still fighting with the Democratic Party and Mas AHY to help people in difficulty?” Herzaky said.

He said that in recent times many have suddenly professed their love for Democrats, but so far his contribution to the Democratic Party has never been seen.

Herzaky also invited former volunteers to express their support for Moeldoko. It is, he said, the right of every citizen. “But, wear your own clothes. Don’t wear old clothes that are no longer relevant,” he says.

For Herzaky, it would be better for the former volunteers to support Moeldoko, who is the president’s chief of staff, in carrying out his duties of helping President Joko Widodo. Especially in the midst of a pandemic and an economic crisis like today.

“Instead of working to carry out the movement to take leadership of the Democratic Party by force. The evil consensus supports the abuse of power, that is its name,” Herzaky said.

Previously, it was known that Pemuda Agus Sylvi (PAS), an AHY volunteer at the 2017 DKI regional election in Jakarta, suddenly expressed his support for Moeldoko yesterday. They say they are unhappy with AHY’s leadership as president of the Democratic Party and want Moeldoko to take over.

Two stories, each on the death of the rector of the University Paramadina Firmanzah and the Democratic Party controversy still hold the attention of readers entering this Sunday.

FRISKI RIANA UN ADYATAMA