Latest news, latest updates February 7 LIVE

Stay tuned for all the live updates from February 7th.

New Delhi | Jagran Press Office: At Jagran English, we try to cover all relevant news in our latest updates to make sure our readers don’t miss any news that is relevant to them. Here we provide 360 ​​degree coverage on all genres including Politics, Business, India, World, Sports, and Entertainment. Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to West Bengal and Assam, bound for the polls. In Assam, PM Modi will launch “Asom Mala” – a program for national highways and district main roads – while he will dedicate a BPCL-built LPG import terminal to the nation of West Bengal. Here are the live updates from February 7: 10:55 am: India reports 12,059 new COVID-19 cases, 11,805 exits and 78 deaths in past 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry Total number of cases: 1,08,26,363 Total discharges: 1,05,22,601 Death toll: 1,54,996 Active cases: 1,48,766 Total immunization: 57,75,322 10:50 a.m .: A magnitude 6 earthquake hits the island of Mindanao in the Philippines, according to the National Seismology Center. 10:45 am: The Haridwar District Administration has required 70,000 doses of COVID vaccines to vaccinate staff assigned to Kumbh Mela. Vaccination campaign to start on Monday, district magistrate C Ravishankar said 10:23 am: Delhi police rescued a 13-year-old girl, who had been abducted in Bawana, from kidnappers near the Raxaul border in Bihar. The girl is returned to the family, reports ANI. 10h22: India vs England 1st test, day 3: England have it all for 578 races in 190.1 overs 9:22 a.m .: Read also – PM Modi, Rajnath Singh’s intervention can solve the deadlock on agricultural laws, says Sharad Pawar 8:35 am: Justin: Narcotics Control Bureau (BCN) conducts raid in Andheri-Dongri area of ​​Mumbai 8:32 am: Delhi’s air quality is upgraded to ‘moderate’ category, with an overall air quality index of 159, according to the Air Quality and Weather Research and Forecast System 8:02 am: Actress Gehana Vasisth has been arrested by the Crime Branch property cell for her alleged role in filming and uploading obscene videos to a website. It will be produced in a Mumbai court today: Mumbai police 7:19 am: A massive fire broke out in the Okhla Phase II area of ​​Delhi today morning. No injuries have been reported to date. 7:14 am: PM Modi will also visit Assam today and lay the foundation stone for two hospitals and launch “Asom Mala”, a program for national highways and major district roads. 7:12 am: PM Modi will travel to Haldia, West Bengal today and dedicate the LPG import terminal built by BPCL to the nation. He will also be dedicated to the national section DobhiDurgapur Natural Gas Pipeline of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project. Posted by:

Aalok Sensharma

